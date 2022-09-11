3 takeaways from Raiders-Chargers game

It had been nearly a decade since Derek Carr and Davante Adams played a game together, but Adams didn’t miss a beat, making 10 receptions for 141 yards and a TD.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gestures to the crowd during the first half of a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a touchdown under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the second half of a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates wide receiver Davante Adams (17)’s touchdown with him during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and linebacker Ty Shelby (59) sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reaches out to make the reception under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the first half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium:

1. Reunited

It had been nearly a decade since Derek Carr and Davante Adams played a competitive game together, all the way back when they were at Fresno State. The longtime friends didn’t miss a beat early on as Adams shined in his Raiders debut.

Carr found Adams for an 11-yard gain on the Raiders’ first offensive snap and they were off and running.

Three plays later, Adams caught another pass for 21 yards to convert a third-and-17.

Adams, one of the game’s top receivers, finished with 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. The scoring play showed how strong the timing already is between the two. Adams broke out toward the sideline and the ball was already on its way.

Those final numbers may have been even more impressive had Carr not underthrown Adams on a deep ball in the fourth quarter that allowed Asante Samuel Jr. to get back in the play and grab an interception inside the 5-yard line.

It wasn’t the only mistake Carr made. He was also intercepted while targeting both Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

But the connection with Adams does appear to be one the Raiders can build on.

Adams’ success, however, may have come at the expense of Hunter Renfrow. Last year’s leading receiver didn’t see his first target until there was 3:55 left in the third quarter. Renfrow had his first catch two plays later.

2. Looking for right mix

Even though Lester Cotton Sr. was listed as the first-team right guard for the Raiders, rookie Dylan Parham got the start on Sunday. Cotton took over in the second quarter only to see Parham return in the third.

Jermaine Eluemunor got the start at right tackle as expected, but he was replaced by rookie Thayer Munford in the third quarter.

It was clear the Raiders’ coaching staff is still experimenting with the unit that has been the subject of so much scrutiny leading up to this season. The group is still a work in progress.

Carr was sacked three times in the first half and five overall, including on the last-gasp fourth down in the closing minutes of a one-score game. Two, however, appeared to be the result of good coverage down the field that left him nowhere to go with the ball.

A sixth sack was credited on a trick play where Davante Adams took a reverse and was looking downfield to throw before being tackled in the backfield.

There was also a costly false start on Eluemunor on a two-point conversion try that could have cut the Chargers’ lead to three with 4;32 remaining. The try failed from the 6-yard line.

3. Justin Herbert a problem

There are definitely some issues that need to be cleaned up for the Raiders’ defense, but they were able to mostly keep the team in the game on Sunday.

The Chargers’ quarterback is just very good, especially when he’s given time as he was consistently in the season-opening victory.

Herbert made several big-time throws, most notably the fastball for a 23-yard touchdown strike to DeAndre Carter down the middle of the field for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

He also placed a throw right on the back shoulder of tight end Gerald Everett to beat the very tight coverage of Roderic Teamer for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Herbert finished 26-for-34 for 279 yards and three scores. He’s just 24 years old and figures to be in the same division as the Raiders for years to come.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.