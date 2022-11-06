3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Another blown double-digit lead

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch and escapes Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (50) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) pursues during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stops Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) for a loss of yardage in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) is tackled by catches a pass for a touchdown defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, recovers a fumble as Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty, lower left, also reaches for the ball in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew (39) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders' DJ Turner (19) as Agnew returns a kickoff in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stops Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) for a loss of yardage in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stops Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) for a loss of yardage in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends Maxx Crosby (98) and Chandler Jones (55) celebrate after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by holder AJ Cole (6) after Carlson kicked a 38-yard field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders' Johnathan Abram (24) covers Jacksonville Jaguars' Chris Claybrooks (6) on a punt in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders' Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the game on a 38-yard pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles away from Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., right, is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars defenders Foyesade Oluokun (23) and Darious Williams (31) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) tries to get past Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk catches a touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates with Marvin Jones Jr. (11) after Kirk scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) battles Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) caches a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) gets past the reach of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) gets past Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

1. Another meltdown

The Raiders lost for the third time when leading by at least 17 points.

Only two other teams in NFL history have lost three games in which they led by at least 17 points. The 2020 Chargers and 2003 Falcons were the others.

The Raiders had done so only five times from 1960 to 2021.

They fell to 0-5 in one-score games, and there was plenty of blame to go around.

After an explosive first half, Derek Carr and Davante Adams were shut down the rest of the game.

The offense again had the ball with a chance to take the lead late, but Carr’s pass to Hunter Renfrow sailed high and out of his reach with 2:30 to play. Then, a late desperation drive in the final minute after a Jaguars’ field goal never got going.

Defensively, the Raiders couldn’t generate pressure or find a way to get off the field consistently on third down in the second half and allowed Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence to get into a rhythm.

It all added up to a defeat against a team that had lost five straight games and was coming off a game in London with no bye week in between.

The Raiders lost their first five road games for the first time since 2014 and fifth time in franchise history and are tied with the Steelers for the second-worst record in the AFC at 2-6, ahead of only the Texans. They return home after a disastrous two-game trip for a matchup with the Colts on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium with no more margin for error in the final nine games.

2. Run game and pass rush stay home

The Raiders’ rushing attack was bottled up for the second straight game after running back Josh Jacobs had been on the best stretch of his career.

The defense also failed to record a sack in either of the two games on the trip.

Jacobs eclipsed 140 yards in three straight games, which included wins over the Texans and Broncos sandwiched around a one-point loss in Kansas City before the team hit the road.

But after he was held to 43 yards in a negative game script last week, Jacobs was limited to 67 yards on 17 carries Sunday in a game the Raiders led for much of the way.

It was the second time this season he was held to fewer than 4 yards per carry. Zamir White was the only other Raiders player to attempt a rush, which went for a loss of 1 yard.

The pass rush was equally silenced on the road after entering the two-game trip with at least one sack in five straight games.

Lawrence was rarely pressured, a major factor in him completing 25 of 31 passes. He took advantage of that level of comfort in the pocket to convert 9 of 15 third-down opportunities.

3. Adams is still good

There was little question the superstar wide receiver was going to bounce back after one of the worst games of his illustrious career last week.

But what he did in the first half Sunday was special, as Adams torched the Jaguars’ secondary early and often.

After catching one pass for 3 yards in a loss at New Orleans, Adams had six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on the second drive of the game alone.

He finished the first half with nine receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns, but was shut down after halftime.

Adams’ lone catch of the second half went for zero yards, and he did not have a reception after the 8:03 mark of the third quarter.

Carr completed his first 10 attempts intended for Adams, but missed on all seven throws in his direction in the fourth quarter.

It was the first time in his career that he has had more than 100 yards and at least two touchdowns in a half and marked the fifth-best mark in any half for a receiver in franchise history.

Adams is third in NFL history with 21 games of at least 10 receptions, behind Antonio Brown and Andre Johnson.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.