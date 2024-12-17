3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: QBs change, but team’s results don’t

The Raiders started their third quarterback of the season in Monday’s game against the Falcons, but the results at Allegiant Stadium were the same.

Raiders QB to start against former team on ‘Monday Night Football’

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) looks to throw the ball during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) runs with the ball during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce greets quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder, center, runs with the ball during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) calls for a hike of the football from guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ 15-9 loss to the Falcons on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Ridder doesn’t solve QB problem

Desmond Ridder became the third quarterback to start a game for the Raiders this year. His results were all too familiar, however.

The Raiders (2-12) lost their 10th straight game despite a late rally that gave them a chance to snap the skid.

The Falcons (7-7) sealed their win and ended a four-game losing streak of their own by intercepting Ridder in the end zone as time expired. It was the 25-year-old’s second interception of the game.

Ridder, a 2022 third-round pick by Atlanta, completed 23 of his 39 passes for 208 yards. He gave the Raiders a chance at the end by throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Ameer Abdullah with 2:54 remaining.

The team’s offense got the ball back with an opportunity to win the game with 1:50 to play. Ridder heaved the ball into the end zone twice from the Falcons’ 35-yard line, with his second attempt getting picked off.

He did add a rushing threat to the Raiders’ offense, gaining 28 yards on five carries.

The team’s defense fought hard despite being short-handed on the defensive line. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby was out with an ankle injury and defensive end Charles Snowden, who is facing a charge of driving under the influence, was inactive.

The Raiders got a huge effort from other players like Centennial alum Jonah Laulu, who had a sack and a pass breakup. Defensive tackle Adam Butler and defensive end Tyree Wilson also had sacks.

2. Sincerely unfortunate

The Raiders’ ground game got a spark the past three weeks after practice-squad running back Sincere McCormick started getting carries and earned a promotion to the main roster.

He showed good burst and coaches raved about his ability to shake off tacklers. Coach Antonio Pierce said this week McCormick would remain the Raiders’ starter even with veteran Alexander Mattison returning from an ankle injury.

But, after a solid start to Monday’s game, McCormick went to the locker room in the first half with an ankle injury of his own and did not return.

He finished with eight yards on seven carries, as well two catches for 17 yards.

3. Nothing special

The Raiders’ special teams was one unit the club didn’t have to worry about most of this season.

That wasn’t the case Monday.

The Falcons clearly spotted a weakness in the Raiders’ punt protection and took full advantage.

Atlanta deflected AJ Cole’s first punt of the day on a delayed rush up the middle by wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. The ball only traveled 30 yards as a result.

Hodge ran the same route later in the game in the third quarter and blocked Cole’s punt, setting up a Falcons’ field goal. Both plays appeared to have Raiders safety Chris Smith II, the punt protector, leaning in the wrong direction.

The @AtlantaFalcons special teams comes up big with the block punt! 📺: #ATLvsLV on ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dpKQ4WqVjR — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2024

The team’s special-teams miscues didn’t end there.

The Raiders had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter. Abdullah made an ill-advised fair catch at his own 3-yard line in the second quarter and Atlanta got a safety two plays later. Cornerback Jack Jones allowed a punt to roll past him in the third quarter that was downed at the Raiders’ 3-yard line.

The Falcons also had a 38-yard kickoff return to open the second half. A lot went wrong in an area where the Raiders are used to doing things right.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.