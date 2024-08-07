3 takeaways from Raiders’ time in Costa Mesa: Defense should carry team

The Raiders’ final day in Costa Mesa, California, for training camp was Wednesday. Here are three takeaways from the team’s time away from Las Vegas.

Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (52) runs a drill with quarterback's Carter Bradley (14) and Gardner Minshew (15) during the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans watch players practice during the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches his players on drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles a dummy during the first day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the Raiders prepare to wrap up camp in Costa Mesa, coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders wrapped up the Southern California phase of their training camp Wednesday with a spirited practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

It was their 11th team workout in 17 days at the facility. The more than 800 reps the Raiders put in there gave the team a much clearer picture of what it will look like this season.

Not every question surrounding the club has been answered, but there has been plenty to glean from all the action.

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ time in Costa Mesa:

1. No movement on the QB front

Coach Antonio Pierce said before Wednesday’s practice that the quarterback competition between second-year pro Aidan O’Connell and veteran Gardner Minshew remained “status quo.”

In other words, no one has taken a commanding lead.

It’s disappointing given the Raiders’ desire for clarity at the game’s most important position. But neither has played well consistently and both are turning the ball over too often.

“I wasn’t going to base everything off of practice,” Pierce said. “I wasn’t going to go, ‘Who had a better day?’ And again, a lot of different factors play into it. Defensive play. Who’s going with the ones, who’s going with the twos.”

That means the battle will continue into Saturday’s preseason opener against the Vikings and likely beyond. Pierce did not name a starter for Saturday but said O’Connell and Minshew will each play a full quarter.

“This preseason game is going to be very telling,” Pierce said. “I want to see these guys take care of the ball, manage the team, take care of situational football.”

2. Defense leading the way

Pierce wants the Raiders’ identity to be centered on toughness and physicality.

It’s evident on defense. The team’s star-studded collection of talent on that side of the ball has dominated large segments of every practice to date.

The Raiders return nine starters from a group that allowed the ninth-fewest points in the NFL last season. Second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett has stepped forward to take one of the open spots, while marquee free-agent signing Christian Wilkins seized the other.

Wilkins has lived up to the billing so far as an inside force at defensive tackle. Bennett, meanwhile, is easing concerns about the Raiders’ largest question mark on defense with his performance in camp so far.

The team may need to limit points against as much as possible this season given where things stand at quarterback. The defense looks up to the challenge so far.

3. Depth looks solid

The Raiders entered camp with most starting jobs locked down. Depth was a bit of a question mark, however.

The team’s rookie class, as well as a few veteran free agents, is lessening any fears.

Third-round pick DJ Glaze has split first-team reps at right tackle with Thayer Munford for almost a week now. Munford should remain the starter, but Glaze is showing signs of being able to contribute right away.

Also on the offensive line, veterans Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair have taken the bulk of the first-team reps in place of injured left tackle Kolton Miller and left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, respectively. Peat and Whitehair are both former Pro Bowlers who can handle starting roles. It’s been a while since the Raiders had that kind of veteran depth up front.

As for the other rookies, first-round pick Brock Bowers is expected to play a big role right away at tight end. Sixth-round pick Dylan Laube should get some snaps at running back while helping out on special teams.

On defense, fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson and fifth-round pick Tommy Eichenberg are pushing for time at cornerback and linebacker, respectively. Second-year defensive tackle Byron Young has also played well so far and could earn a role off the bench.

Time will tell if all those players carry their camp performances into the regular season. If they do, the Raiders will be as deep as they have been in years.

Up next

Who: Raiders at Vikings (preseason)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV: Fox, NFLN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -4; total 39