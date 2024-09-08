4 Raiders rookie draft picks among inactives against Chargers

Four members of the Raiders’ 2024 draft class are among the team’s inactives for its season opener Sunday against the Chargers.

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) readies for a drill during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 04, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

LOS ANGELES — Rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson are among the inactive players for the Raiders for their season opener against the Chargers on Sunday.

Powers-Johnson missed a significant chunk of training camp with an undisclosed injury, then didn’t practice Thursday or Friday with an illness. Richardson is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice Friday.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Dylan Laube, defensive back Thomas Harper, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and wide receiver Ramel Keyton.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.