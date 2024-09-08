99°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

4 Raiders rookie draft picks among inactives against Chargers

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) readies for a drill during practice at the Intermount ...
Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) readies for a drill during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 04, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Raiders quarterbacks Gardner Minshew (15) watches his throw during practice at the Intermountai ...
How to watch Raiders-Chargers NFL season opener
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball during the first half of an NF ...
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 1
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bol ...
Raiders place key pass rusher on injured reserve list
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2024 - 11:40 am
 

LOS ANGELES — Rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson are among the inactive players for the Raiders for their season opener against the Chargers on Sunday.

Powers-Johnson missed a significant chunk of training camp with an undisclosed injury, then didn’t practice Thursday or Friday with an illness. Richardson is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice Friday.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Dylan Laube, defensive back Thomas Harper, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and wide receiver Ramel Keyton.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES