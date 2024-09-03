99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders rookie changes number before season opener against Chargers

Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson smiles as he addresses the media after rookies firs ...
Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson smiles as he addresses the media after rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce directs players during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium ...
‘He’s unapologetically himself’: Raiders rally around 1st-year coach
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for yardage after flushed from the pocked by Dal ...
Graney: Here’s what the Raiders’ record will be this season
3 players who could have breakout seasons for the Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (32) laughs at a question during a media interview afte ...
Receiver rises from CFL to make Raiders’ roster: ‘That dude can spin’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2024 - 10:39 am
 

Rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has changed his number before ever playing a down for the Raiders.

The second-round pick revealed Monday on social media he will now be wearing No. 58. It was the same number he wore during his decorated collegiate career at Oregon.

Powers-Johnson wore No. 70 during the Raiders’ offseason program and training camp.

The team hoped the 21-year-old would step in and start at left guard, but he was slowed by an undisclosed injury and didn’t practice the first three weeks of training camp. Coach Antonio Pierce has suggested Powers-Johnson likely won’t start in the Raiders’ opener against the Chargers on Sunday because of his late start.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST