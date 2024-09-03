Raiders rookie changes number before season opener against Chargers

One of the Raiders rookies switched his jersey number before even playing his first regular-season NFL snap.

Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson smiles as he addresses the media after rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has changed his number before ever playing a down for the Raiders.

The second-round pick revealed Monday on social media he will now be wearing No. 58. It was the same number he wore during his decorated collegiate career at Oregon.

Powers-Johnson wore No. 70 during the Raiders’ offseason program and training camp.

The team hoped the 21-year-old would step in and start at left guard, but he was slowed by an undisclosed injury and didn’t practice the first three weeks of training camp. Coach Antonio Pierce has suggested Powers-Johnson likely won’t start in the Raiders’ opener against the Chargers on Sunday because of his late start.

