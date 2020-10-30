5 local bars with excellent views of Raiders game

Fans watch a Raiders game on the 18-foot screen at The Front Yard at Ellis Island (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While Raiders fans eagerly await the day they’ll get to watch a game inside Allegiant Stadium, finding a bar with the best video setup may be the best option for game day. Sure, nothing can compete with the 345-by-80-foot screen that adorns the stadium itself. But plenty of local watering holes are wired to offer each customer a great view of the action. Whether you’re looking at one really big screen or lots and lots of smaller ones, you shouldn’t miss a snap at any of these spots.

The Front Yard, Ellis Island

There are 25 TVs scattered throughout Ellis Island’s two-story indoor-outdoor space (which, like Allegiant Stadium, has a retractable roof). When the action heats up, however, all eyes are on the 18-foot screen at the north end of the hall. Three levels of game day food and drink packages are available, priced from $50 to $85 per person, and they all include tickets for a drawing that could win you a $150 gift card. ellisisland.casino.com

PBR Rock Bar & Grill, Miracle Mile Shops

Rock ’n’ roll and bull riding are the themes here most of the week. But that all changes when the Raiders are playing. Game day specials include $4 Coors Light and Miller Lite drafts, $5 Truly and Modelo drafts, and $20 buckets of select beers. You can enjoy them while watching the action on one of 60 high-definition TVs inside the restaurant. If you prefer some fresh air, there are another 19 HD TVs on the Las Vegas Boulevard patio. pbrrockbar.com

PT’s Wings & Sports, The Strat

Most casinos have great viewing in their sportsbook. The Strat takes that experience to a new level with a massive PT’s directly next door to its in-house William Hill betting parlor. In addition to at least a dozen HD TVs, it shows the games on an 8-by-28-foot LED screen wall and another 11-by-25-foot LED screen behind the bar. For gamblers, betting odds are displayed on tickers on every screen, as well as on four digital boards. Those who want a football-themed staycation should look into the Tailgate & Tower room/game packages. thestrat.com

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas

On the second floor of Paris Las Vegas, Beer Park has a total of 69 screens peppered throughout its interior lounge and the massive outdoor patio overlooking the Bellagio fountains. The largest measures 120 inches. Fans who want to secure the best possible view can book a game day package, which includes premium seating, for a $100-per-person food and beverage minimum. beerpark.com

Sickie’s Garage Burgers & Brews, Town Square

While the 30 TVs in Town Square’s new burger joint might be moderate compared with some places on the Strip, they are more than enough to ensure a great sightline from every table inside and out. And this is the only place where you can watch the game while enjoying a Black Hole Burger: a Raiders tribute piled high with cheese curds, fried jalapenos and special sauce. Gamblers may miss the easy access to sportsbooks that casino bars provide — but the in-house Wi-Fi will quickly connect you to your favorite online wagering site. sickiesburgers.com

