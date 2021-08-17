98°F
Raiders

Allegiant Stadium comes to life as Raiders begin 2021 preseason — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 7:32 pm
 
Fans listen to the singing of the national anthem before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Invited dignitaries join Raiders owner Mark Davis before fans during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Former Raiders player Jim Otto, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis and union leader Tommy White celebrate with fans during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans climb the stairs to enter before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) greets fans on the field before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders go to the locker room after warming up before the start of their NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The Las Vegas Raiderettes perform during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Raiderettes perform for the fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Players take the field running through smoke before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders take the field for a NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Marie Osmond sings the National anthem before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An America flag is displayed on the field during the singing of the national anthem by Marie Osmond before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Dr. Miriam Adelson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch Flame before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) extends to the goal line after a catch near the end zone as Seattle Seahawks defensive back Gavin Heslop (38) tackles during the first quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) scores the first touchdown as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (55) arrives late for the stop during the first quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody Thompson (11) with help from Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first quarter during an NFL preseason football game on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a diving catch past Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (2) in the first quarter during an NFL preseason football game on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) scrambles in the second quarter during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders running back BJ Emmons (35) celebrates a big run in the second quarter during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Gavin Heslop (38) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) in the second quarter during an NFL preseason football game on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Musician and Las Vegas resident Carlos Santana performs at halftime during an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Seattle Seahawks tight end Dom Wood-Anderson (49) leaps over Raiders cornerback DeVante Bausby (41) with teammate linebacker Javin White (53) closing in during the fourth quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua (15) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during a punt return in the third quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans do Òthe waveÓ during the third quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aaron Donkor (43) during a run in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Joshua Moon (37) and linebacker Aaron Donkor (43) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates a rushing touchdown, with center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and running back Garrett Groshek (46), during the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans, including Mark Acasio as Gorilla Rilla cheer a touchdown during the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
(From left) Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28), running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) are excited as the offense scores again late during the fourth quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Take a look inside and outside Allegiant Stadium from Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders preseason game against Seattle.

Playing in front of their home fans for the first time since moving to Sin City, the Raiders beat the Seahawks 20-7 Saturday night at an electric Allegiant Stadium.

Nathan Peterman played nearly the entire game and completed 29 of 39 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown.

The game marked the third major event at the stadium. Ingress and egress to and from the stadium for the 50,101 fans in attendance was a smooth operation, officials said.

