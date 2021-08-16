Fine-tuned stadium traffic plan eases entry, exit at Raiders game

As events come and go at Allegiant Stadium, those involved with the traffic plan have been learning from each event.

Traffic outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans make their way to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans Isabella Luna, left, Carmen Tellez and Lisette Dominguez tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders preseason matchup Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks marked the third major event at the stadium — the first for the Raiders with fans — and by all accounts the third time was the charm.

Ingress and egress to and from the stadium for the 50,101 fans in attendance was a smooth operation Saturday, officials noted in a news release on Monday. Outside of a crash, it was an orderly operation, according to said Theresa Gaisser, director of the Regional Transportation Commission’s Freeway and Arterial System of Transportation.

“Traffic near the stadium was noticeably better in comparison to previous events,” Gaisser said. “Around 5 p.m., a vehicle crashed at the intersection of Russell Road and Valley View Boulevard, resulting in a full closure of the intersection. Traffic alerts and freeway signage provided messaging to guide motorists around this closure.”

Jack Theno of Henderson attended the game with his family of four and said Saturday’s game was a night-and-day experience compared to the July 10 Garth Brooks concert.

“We came during the Garth Brooks concert and we parked in the N Lot (now the ride hailing lot) and that was a pretty big mess-up that we had,” Theno said after the game. We thought it (parking) was a lot more organized (than Garth Brooks). Everyone seemed to know which lot they were going to.”

Officials site the moving of the ride hailing lot from south of the stadium across Russell to the north off Dean Martin Drive and added signage on roadways to better identify lane assignments were key improvements.

Theno, who tailgated with multiple people in Lot B on the northwest side of the stadium, was a previous Raiders season ticket holder in Oakland. He enjoyed the experience at Allegiant Stadium, but said it still a ways away from the pregame activities at the RingCentral Coliseum in the Bay Area.

‘A whole different scene’

“We used to tailgate in Oakland a lot, so comparing it to Oakland, it was a whole different scene,” Theno said. “It was still pretty good, but it wasn’t as packed as we thought it would be and I understand because it was hot. So, we’re hoping to see a lot more people as the season goes on.”

Officials said most of the more than 6,000 spaces at onsite and adjacent lots were full of tailgaters despite the heat. They, too, said they expect tailgating volume expected to increase as temperatures drop.

Theno said he and his family hung around the stadium a bit after the game ended to allow for the traffic to disperse. It took just over an hour for the area surrounding the stadium to return to normal, with no noticeable traffic in sight.

For those walking across the Hacienda Avenue Bridge the experience appeared to be less of an issue. There were water stations located at the middle of the bridge and all around the stadium, allowing eventgoers to stay hydrated. Multiple six-seater golf carts also were on hand to help transport patrons to and from the stadium.

The Raiders estimate that over 22,000 fans trekked across the Hacienda bridge for the game.

Officials attributed the traffic plan working smoother than previous events in part to opening parking lots an hour earlier. Lots opened four hours ahead of kickoff at 2 p.m., allowing for a more staggered arrival of fans. That practice will remain in place going forward.

Theno said he was one of the first vehicles in line to get into the parking lots around the stadium and it didn’t take very long to park.

“We took the Russell (Interstate 15) exit and we left (Henderson) at about 1 o’clock and we got here at about 1:30 p.m.,” Theno said. “We were in line for about 30 or 40 minutes or so.”

Another aspect that likely helped with the stadium traffic was the RTC’s Game Day Express bus service. Shuttling fans to and from five hotels across the valley, the service drew over 6,500 people, according to the RTC.

“The Game Day Express service operated extremely well while essential transit service to residents and Deuce on the Strip service to visitors was simultaneously maintained,” Julien Francis, the commission’s deputy CEO, said in a statement. “The Game Day Express drop-off and pick-up on Dean Martin Drive, immediately adjacent to Allegiant Stadium, proved to be convenient and popular with riders.”

A slightly late arrival

Most fans made it into the stadium on time for kickoff. Erik Velasquez and his wife, Cynthia, were among those who didn’t quite make it, after driving to Las Vegas from Apple Valley, California, in the afternoon and being dropped off at the stadium by a family member. Cynthia had a knee injury, so they wanted to skip the main rush of fans into the building and arrived at the stadium’s vicinity just after the game began.

“We got here at around 6:15 p.m.,” Erik Velasquez said. “It was kind of cool, because there was no traffic. He drove us to a back road and we walked right up. We planned it that way because of her knee and we didn’t want to walk up in the crowd.”

Once inside the Velasquez’s said staff was great and even got offered her a wheelchair to get around the stadium, when they saw that her knee was bandaged. Five minutes later staff located a wheelchair and the Velasquezes were off to their seating area.

“The accommodation was awesome,” Cynthia Velasquez said. “It was a very nice experience.”

Raiders President Dan Ventrelle noted the various ongoing changes to the traffic plan and touted their success.

“Working with our partners at Clark County Public Works, RTC, NDOT and LVMPD has helped us make significant improvements to our parking, transportation and traffic management program,” Ventrelle said in a statement. “We believe these improvements enhanced the overall experience of many fans last night. We will continue to evaluate and improve the program with every game and major event as we learn more about fan preferences. The success and popularity of the RTC’s Game Day Express service was a real difference-maker, and we look forward to continuing our work with all stadium partners.”

A little over an hour after the game ended the area surrounding the stadium was quiet, with little traffic observed on Russell and Dean Martin and vehicle traffic being reopened on the Hacienda bridge. About a dozen stragglers were observed walking back toward the Strip on the sidewalks.

“As our community’s traffic management agency and transit provider, we are pleased with the continuing improvements relative to traffic congestion surrounding Allegiant Stadium,” said RTC CEO MJ Maynard in a statement. “Like the Raiders, we share a common goal to create and deliver a positive experience for fans, and we recognize the need for continual evolution and improvement of the program. While we expected strong interest from locals in our Game Day Express transit service, we were even a little surprised by the demand for the service. We will continue to work with the Raiders to improve the program while ensuring we better educate and manage the expectations of our riders.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.