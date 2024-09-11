Raiders to unveil ‘Masqueraid’ premium tailgating space at Allegiant Stadium

When the Raiders kick off their 2024 home slate on Sept. 22 the team will unveil a new premium tailgating space at Allegiant Stadium.

When the Raiders kick off their 2024 home slate on Sept. 22, the team will unveil a new premium tailgating space at Allegiant Stadium, which includes a 45-foot pirate ship topped with a DJ booth.

The team’s official tailgate dubbed “the Masqueraid,” is planned to be part masquerade and part carnival, featuring the spirit of a pirate adventure, according to the Raiders. The area opens up to ticketed guests four hours ahead of game time and is open to fans who purchase a VIP ticket for the space.

Aside from the massive pirate ship, there will be an integrated bar, and a plank walk over a foam pit, unlimited food and beverages (including alcohol), gifts, a treasure hunt, tailgate and carnival games, live music, a commemorative VIP lanyard and credential, special guest appearances, televised football games and access to an on-site concierge.

The space is created in conjunction with premium experience provider Confirmed360, and with the introduction of the space, the company was also announced as an official partner and VIP experience provider of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

“The Raiders are dedicated to providing an unrivaled experience to our fans at Allegiant Stadium, and this activation will uniquely enhance the pregame festivities for visitors on game day,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said in a statement.

Fans who attend the premium tailgating space also will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive game day packages inclusive of field passes and merchandise.

The Masqueraid is also where the previously announced premium tailgate suites will be located. The two-level structures, with a climate controlled first floor with TV and a rooftop deck. Each premium tailgate space start at $20,000 and can fit up to 20 people and features an outdoor space which includes a private bar and catering.

Four of the tailgate suites are available for each game, with the Raiders expecting to sell them out every game.

Fans can sign up for the Masqueraid ticket wait list at RaidersExperiences.com, with a ticket presale planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Game tickets are not included with the purchase of a premium tailgate area pass and possessing a game ticket is not required to attend the space.

“Channeling the legacy of the iconic Raiders brand, Confirmed360 is driven by a rebellious spirit and a bold vision to break boundaries and defy expectations,” Confirmed360 CEO Matt Ampolsky said in a statement. “With an unwavering Commitment to Excellence, we’ve crafted an unmatched experience for the most loyal and passionate fans in sports. This is the start of a new era, and we’re ready to ‘Just Win Baby!’”

