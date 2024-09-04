Here is a game-by-game look at the Raiders’ 2024 schedule

A closer look at each of the Raiders’ opponents with date, time, network, point spreads and biggest storyline in each matchup.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) gives the ball to fans after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch as Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) tracks him down during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks the field following a 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a breakdown of the Raiders’ 17 regular-season games, with dates, times, TV information, betting lines and potential storylines for each matchup. The team is off Week 10.

Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Chargers -3

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 69-58-2

■ Last meeting: Dec. 14, 2023 — Raiders 63-21

■ Storyline: A new era begins in this storied rivalry as Jim Harbaugh makes his coaching debut for the Chargers, while new general manager Tom Telesco’s first game with the Raiders comes against his old team. While there has been a great deal of change on both sides, those who remain with the Chargers undoubtedly remember the fateful result of that December game.

Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 15, 10 a.m., M&T Bank Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Ravens -7½

■ All-time record: Ravens lead 9-4

■ Last meeting: Sept. 13, 2021 — Raiders 33-27 (OT)

■ Storyline: Another week, another Harbaugh. This time the Raiders are opposed by Baltimore’s longtime coach and Jim’s brother, John Harbaugh. A bigger concern on the field is finding a way to slow down immensely talented quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league’s reigning MVP.

Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers

Sept. 22, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Raiders -4

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 4-3

■ Last meeting: Sept. 13, 2020 — Raiders 34-30

■ Storyline: Bryce Young has an improved supporting cast as he begins his second season and a new coaching staff calling the shots, so there should be improvement. Still, it’s one of just two games in which the Raiders are currently favored to win, so they will have to try to find a way to take advantage of what should be a good crowd in the home opener.

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns

Sept. 29, 1:25 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Browns -2½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 17-10

■ Last meeting: Dec. 20, 2021 — Raiders 16-14

■ Storyline: The second home game of the season will provide a challenge for Raiders fans to create a home-field advantage, as the notorious Dawg Pound descends upon Las Vegas for the first time. A ferocious defense will also provide a tough challenge for the Raiders on the field, along with the return of former Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Week 5: at Denver Broncos

Oct. 6, 1:05 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

■ Network: Fox

■ Current line: Broncos -1

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 73-54-2

■ Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2024 — Raiders 27-14

■ Storyline: It looks like it will be rookie Bo Nix under center, provided the rookie first-round pick hangs on to the job through the first month of the season. Broncos fans and players are buzzing about his preseason performance, giving hope to a franchise that has sunk into the doldrums a bit after the failed Russell Wilson experiment.

Week 6: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct. 13, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Steelers -1

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 17-15

■ Last meeting: Sept. 24, 2023 — Steelers 23-18

■ Storyline: Speaking of Wilson, he has been named the starting quarterback after holding off Justin Fields in a camp battle. If Fields is playing by this time, the Raiders should get plenty of intel on him from his offensive coordinator from Chicago, Luke Getsy. Another game in which visiting fans will make their presence known.

Week 7: at Los Angeles Rams

Oct. 20, 1:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Rams -4½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 8-7

■ Last meeting: Dec. 8, 2022 — Rams 17-16

■ Storyline: A return to SoFi Stadium for the second time in the first two months of the season will see the Raiders take on what is expected to be a potent offense, though the Raiders’ offense can breathe a bit easier knowing defensive tackle Aaron Donald won’t be lining up across the line of scrimmage from them after retiring.

Week 8: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 27, 1:25 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Chiefs -5½

■ All-time record: Chiefs lead 73-55-2

■ Last meeting: Dec. 25, 2023 — Raiders 20-14

■ Storyline: Taylor Swift isn’t likely to be in attendance because she has a tour stop scheduled in New Orleans on this night. The Chiefs also won’t be using the Raiders’ locker room as they did for their Super Bowl win here in February. Kansas City does still have quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, though.

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals

Nov. 3, 10 a.m., Paycor Stadium

■ Network: Fox

■ Current line: Bengals -7

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 21-13

■ Last meeting: Jan. 15, 2022 — Bengals 26-19

■ Storyline: A healthy quarterback Joe Burrow is always a problem. The weather could also be a potential issue in November, as it was when the Raiders battled the Bengals and the cold on a chilly January night in their last playoff game.

Week 11: at Miami Dolphins

Nov. 17, 10 a.m., Hard Rock Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Dolphins -6½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 21-20-1

■ Last meeting: Nov. 19, 2023 — Dolphins 20-13

■ Storyline: Coach Mike McDaniel just got a contract extension for designing one of the leagues’s most innovative offenses and taking the Dolphins to consecutive postseason berths, but fellow Yale alum Patrick Graham held that unit largely in check last year as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator. It will be interesting to see how the Ivy Leaguers adjust.

Week 12: vs. Denver Broncos

Nov. 24, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Raiders -3

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 73-54-2

■ Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2024 — Raiders 27-14

■ Storyline: Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Raiders will share the sports spotlight this weekend after the team was on the road for the inaugural race last year. On the field, this will be the other spot in which the oddsmakers favor the Raiders.

Week 13: at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov. 29, noon, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

■ Network: Amazon Prime

■ Current line: Chiefs -7½

■ All-time record: Chiefs lead 73-55-2

■ Last meeting: Dec. 25, 2023 — Raiders 20-14

■ Storyline: The Raiders spoiled Christmas for the Chiefs and their fans last season and now have a chance to ruin Black Friday in Missouri.

Week 14: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec. 8, 10 a.m., Raymond James Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Buccaneers -3

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 7-4

■ Last meeting: Oct. 25, 2020 — Buccaneers 45-20

■ Storyline: The eighth and final game on the schedule against a playoff qualifier from last season. This will be the first time the Raiders have played against quarterback Baker Mayfield since the wild rally he orchestrated with the Rams two seasons ago in a prime-time affair.

Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: ESPN

■ Current line: Falcons -1

■ All-time record: Falcons lead 8-7

■ Last meeting: Nov. 29, 2020 — Falcons 43-6

■ Storyline: The only “Monday Night Football” game currently scheduled at Allegiant Stadium this season. “Currently” could be the key word because this falls within the range of weeks the league and networks can exercise their ability to flex games from Monday to Sunday and vice versa.

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec. 22, 1:25 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Jaguars -1

■ All-time record: Jaguars lead 6-4

■ Last meeting: Nov. 6, 2022 — Jaguars 27-20

■ Storyline: This is a game the Raiders hope will be meaningful. Jacksonville expects to be in the AFC wild-card race, and if the game matters for the Raiders, that would mean they are still in that race as well.

Week 17: at New Orleans Saints

Dec. 29, 10 a.m., Caesars Superdome

■ Network: Fox

■ Current line: Saints -3

■ All-time record: Series tied 7-7-1

■ Last meeting: Oct. 30, 2022 — Saints 24-0

■ Storyline: It’s reunion time. The Raiders are set to face longtime former quarterback Derek Carr, who is now the signal-caller in New Orleans. The Saints are also coached by Dennis Allen, the former head coach of the Raiders.

Week 18: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TBD, Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: TBD

■ Current line: Chargers -1

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 69-58-2

■ Last meeting: Dec. 14, 2023 — Raiders 63-21

■ Storyline: The longtime rivals close out the campaign in a game that will be played Jan. 4 or Jan. 5, as the league sets the schedule according to playoff possibilities.