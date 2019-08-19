92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Antonio Brown’s agent says he disagrees with Raiders comments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2019 - 10:36 am
 
Updated August 19, 2019 - 10:47 am

NAPA, Calif. — Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, said he disagrees with general manager Mike Mayock’s comments that his client has exhausted all options regarding his helmet.

Mayock issued a public ultimatum to Brown on Sunday, telling reporters in a statement recorded and quickly tweeted out by the team that it’s time for Brown to be “all in, or all out.”

Brown was expected to be back at practice Sunday after participating in the club’s two walk-through sessions Saturday. Instead, he was again absent from the facility, with Mayock saying Brown wasn’t there because he was upset over his helmet.

Those comments prompted Rosenhaus to make two TV appearances defending his client.

The first came Sunday night on Miami’s WSVN “7 Sports Xtra” program, during which Rosenhaus said he disagreed that Brown was out of options, adding that he wouldn’t make too much of his client’s absence Sunday.

Then on Monday morning, Rosenhaus joined ESPN’s “Get Up,” saying he and Mayock talked multiple times Sunday and are on the same page.

“We are working together,” Rosenhaus said. “We understand the club’s frustration. We understand that they want Antonio back. We get all of that. And everyone please understand that he wants to be there. It is difficult for him to practice, take hits, whatever, with a piece of equipment that he’s never used before. And so that’s why we’re trying to iron this out, so it can go smoothly the rest of the season. We’re looking for a permanent solution.”

Brown has been wearing a Schutt Air Advantage helmet throughout his career and lost a grievance last week to keep wearing it because it is more than 10 years old. Brown found helmets that were under that threshold, but those apparently failed testing, as he retweeted a report from “Pro Football Talk” and said, in part, “Super Prejudice unbelievable!”

Rosenhaus noted that even though he keeps being told there are 2,000 players wearing approved helmets, “there are very few — if any — that have worn the same helmet their entire nine-year career.”

However, high-profile players such as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are among those who have recently had to change their helmets.

And Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Saturday that he made a change in anticipation of his previous headgear being discontinued.

“I was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to have to deal with that in the future,’ trying to find one, and things like that,” Carr said.

While Carr said his vision isn’t necessarily impacted by different types of helmets, he can understand how that would be different for receivers, including Brown.

That’s part of why Rosenhaus told ESPN that this is not a simple thing for the wide receiver.

“The helmet is the most important piece of equipment, and he’s had the same one every single snap he’s played in his football career,” Rosenhaus said. “This is a major issue for him.”

The Raiders didn’t practice Monday. They are scheduled to practice Tuesday before leaving for Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on Wednesday for Thursday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Vontaze Burfict talks defense, Paul Guenther details preseason strategy - VIDEO
Raiders Linebacker Vontaze Burfict describes his leadership on this years defense. Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther details his preseason strategy with new players and Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson talks about Derek Carr's growth. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike Mayock comments on Antonio Brown's recurring absence from camp - VIDEO
General Manager Mike Mayock seemingly gave Antonio Brown an ultimatum after the receiver yet again disappeared from the teams training camp in Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Derek Carr talks receiver depth while rookie Josh Jacobs gets praise - VIDEO
After practice Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talked about the current depth of the receiver position. Head Coach Jon Gruden and Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams had a lot of praise for rookie Running Back Josh Jacobs and his offensive versatility. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential grass Raiders will play on being tested out by stadium crew - Video
The Raiders have yet to decide which grass they will choose as the turf the team plays on when it comes to Las Vegas in 2020, but the testing process is already underway at Allegiant Stadium. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Vs. Cardinals Post Game Press conference
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to media after the game.
Raiders defense steps up in win over Cardinals - Video
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons discuss three takeaways from the win.
Vegas Nation Mailbag August 15, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden talk Antonio Brown Return - VIDEO
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talks to the media about Antonio Brown's return to Napa. Head Coach Jon Gruden talks roster cuts and Brown's appearance. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 12 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Myles discuss Antonio Brown's surprise appearance at Raiders Training Camp. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Full Press Conference - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown showed up late to Tuesday's practice in Napa, California and addressed his current situations in the Raiders press conference. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Preseason Game 1 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Heidi, Adam and Michael discuss everything that happened during the Raiders first and final preseason game in Oakland,CA (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks preseason excitement, Peterman and Doss TD connection
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about the competition and excitement of preseason games. Nathan Peterman and Keelan Doss talk about their touchdown connection in Doss' hometown. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider Fans say HBO Hard Knocks got them pumped for the season
With the Oakland Raiders being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang asked fans at training camp in Napa what they thought about the team being on the show, how their team was portrayed and their reactions to what they saw. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden Talks Plans for Saturday's Preseason Game - VIDEO
Best of the press conference after day 2 of joint Practices with the Los Angeles Rams from Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 11: Day 2 of Joint Practice with the Rams - VIDEO
Adam and Michael discuss everything from the final day of practice before the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams talk about skirmishes with the Raiders - Video
On the second day of the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders joint practices at training camp in Napa, skirmishes broke out between the teams. Rams coach Sean McVay, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive tackle Aaron Donald talk about what happened on the field when push came to shove. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams QB Jared Goff gives the Raiders some advice for Hard Knocks - VIDEO
After a joint practice at the Raiders NFL training camp in Napa, Rams quarterback Jared Goff gave some advice for the Raiders who are being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. Running back Todd Gurley spoke about the Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs and head coach Sean McVay spoke about Lamarcus Joyner and Antonio Brown. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp LA Rams first joint practice - VIDEO
The Oakland Raider had their first joint practice with the La Rams before Saturdays first NFL preseason matchup. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken and Adam Hill breakdown recap the days practice.
Raider The Dog - Video
Raider The Dog gave a demonstration of his suspect apprehension abilities at Raiders Training Camp after practice in Napa. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best of Sound Day 9
The best of Jon Gruden's press conference after day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Wrap Up Day 9 - VIDEO
Adam and Michael wrap up day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA before the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks airs.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Raiders Topping Ceremony of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
The Raiders held a topping ceremony in Las Vegas where the last beam to connect the last roof truss was hoisted into the stadium frame. The team also announced their naming rights partner, Allegiant Air. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 8 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up day 8 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Day 7 Raiders Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up an easy day 7 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Wrap Up Day 4 - VIDEO
Michael discusses everything that went on in day 4 of Raiders Training Camp before the players first day off.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall says the Raiders going to Las Vegas is a dream come true
A Cimarron-Memorial product who now plays linebacker for the Oakland Raiders says he'll do everything in his power to be a part of the 2020 roster that will play in his hometown of Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 3 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed and Michael discuss the Raiders first practice in pads from Napa, Ca.
Raiders offensive line a focus at training camp
During the offseason, the Oakland Raiders looked to bolster their offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Trent Brown. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, tackles Brown and Kolton Miller, and running back Doug Martin talked about how the o-line is shaping up during training camp.
Raiders Training Camp Day 2 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss what they saw on the second day of Raiders training camp from Napa, Ca.
Raiders Training Camp Day 1 Wrap Up
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken wrap up the first day of Raiders Training Camp in Napa, Ca. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock discusses signing Incognito
Raiders GM Mike Mayock speaks to media regarding the team signing Richie Incognito.
THE LATEST
 
Raiders mailbag: Antonio Brown and other players to watch — VIDEO
RJ

Who are the Top 5 players to watch in the 2019 season? What are the latest developments in the Antonio Brown helmet saga? And what can fans expect in the Raiders’ second preseason opponent, the Arizona Cardinals?

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sat ...
5 things to watch: Raiders at Cardinals
By / RJ

Five storylines for the Raiders’ NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.