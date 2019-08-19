Antonio Brown’s agent says he disagrees with Raiders comments

Drew Rosenhaus said he disagrees with general manager Mike Mayock’s comments that the star wide receiver has exhausted all options regarding his helmet.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

NAPA, Calif. — Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, said he disagrees with general manager Mike Mayock’s comments that his client has exhausted all options regarding his helmet.

Mayock issued a public ultimatum to Brown on Sunday, telling reporters in a statement recorded and quickly tweeted out by the team that it’s time for Brown to be “all in, or all out.”

Brown was expected to be back at practice Sunday after participating in the club’s two walk-through sessions Saturday. Instead, he was again absent from the facility, with Mayock saying Brown wasn’t there because he was upset over his helmet.

Those comments prompted Rosenhaus to make two TV appearances defending his client.

The first came Sunday night on Miami’s WSVN “7 Sports Xtra” program, during which Rosenhaus said he disagreed that Brown was out of options, adding that he wouldn’t make too much of his client’s absence Sunday.

Then on Monday morning, Rosenhaus joined ESPN’s “Get Up,” saying he and Mayock talked multiple times Sunday and are on the same page.

“We are working together,” Rosenhaus said. “We understand the club’s frustration. We understand that they want Antonio back. We get all of that. And everyone please understand that he wants to be there. It is difficult for him to practice, take hits, whatever, with a piece of equipment that he’s never used before. And so that’s why we’re trying to iron this out, so it can go smoothly the rest of the season. We’re looking for a permanent solution.”

Brown has been wearing a Schutt Air Advantage helmet throughout his career and lost a grievance last week to keep wearing it because it is more than 10 years old. Brown found helmets that were under that threshold, but those apparently failed testing, as he retweeted a report from “Pro Football Talk” and said, in part, “Super Prejudice unbelievable!”

Rosenhaus noted that even though he keeps being told there are 2,000 players wearing approved helmets, “there are very few — if any — that have worn the same helmet their entire nine-year career.”

However, high-profile players such as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are among those who have recently had to change their helmets.

And Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Saturday that he made a change in anticipation of his previous headgear being discontinued.

“I was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to have to deal with that in the future,’ trying to find one, and things like that,” Carr said.

While Carr said his vision isn’t necessarily impacted by different types of helmets, he can understand how that would be different for receivers, including Brown.

That’s part of why Rosenhaus told ESPN that this is not a simple thing for the wide receiver.

“The helmet is the most important piece of equipment, and he’s had the same one every single snap he’s played in his football career,” Rosenhaus said. “This is a major issue for him.”

The Raiders didn’t practice Monday. They are scheduled to practice Tuesday before leaving for Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on Wednesday for Thursday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

