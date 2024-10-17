Brady can broadcast Raiders games despite ownership stake, NFL says

Tom Brady, despite becoming a Raiders minority partner Tuesday, will still be allowed to broadcast the team’s games for Fox, the NFL said Thursday.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady visits on the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Brady is the color analyst on Fox’s lead announcing team. The NFL has placed significant restrictions on him given his status as a Raiders minority owner. For instance, he is not permitted to visit club facilities or attend meetings involving coaches or players from the teams whose games he is about to broadcast.

Those restrictions do not apply to Brady’s crew, which includes play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said in a conference call Thursday that coaching staffs can’t prohibit Brady’s crew from visiting facilities or attending meetings. Miller also said Brady is allowed to broadcast Raiders games. The team is scheduled to have two more games on Fox this season. The Raiders’ Week 9 game at Cincinnati on Nov. 3 will appear on the network, as well as their Week 17 matchup with the Saints and former quarterback Derek Carr on Dec. 29.

The arrangement raises questions about how well Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, can do his job as a broadcaster while owning part of an NFL team.

Clubs may be hesitant to give his crew information since he is expected to have a prominent voice in the Raiders’ football operations.

Brady is calling the Chiefs’ game against the 49ers this week, for example. It would be understandable if Kansas City players and coaches felt uncomfortable revealing too many details to the Fox crew, knowing that information may get back to the minority owner of a division rival.

