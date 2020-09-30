67°F
Raiders

Bryan Edwards expected to be sidelined for Raiders on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 6:51 am
 
Updated September 30, 2020 - 6:55 am

Raiders rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards will probably be out Sunday against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Edwards injured the ankle against the New England Patriots last Sunday, and while he returned to the game, he was obviously hobbled.

Edwards has five catches for 99 yards through three games.

The latest injury further depletes the Raiders’ wide receiver corps, which was already without Henry Ruggs, who missed the Patriots game with knee and hamstring injuries. Ruggs’ status for the Bills game is uncertain. In addition, veteran Tyrell Williams was lost for the season in training camp with a torn pectoral.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

