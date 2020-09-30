Bryan Edwards expected to be sidelined for Raiders on Sunday

An ankle injury is expected to sideline Raiders rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards on Sunday against the Bills

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) fights to break free from New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) heads to the locker room for halftime during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Raiders rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards will probably be out Sunday against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Edwards injured the ankle against the New England Patriots last Sunday, and while he returned to the game, he was obviously hobbled.

Edwards has five catches for 99 yards through three games.

The latest injury further depletes the Raiders’ wide receiver corps, which was already without Henry Ruggs, who missed the Patriots game with knee and hamstring injuries. Ruggs’ status for the Bills game is uncertain. In addition, veteran Tyrell Williams was lost for the season in training camp with a torn pectoral.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.