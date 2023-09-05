Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account

Chandler Jones’ Instagram account was filled on Tuesday morning with complaints about not being allowed in the Raiders’ facility to work out at the team gym.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones apparently isn’t happy with the Raiders.

The veteran pass rusher’s Instagram account was filled on Tuesday morning with posts expressing his displeasure over not being allowed in the Raiders’ facility to work out at the team gym. The posts were eventually deleted.

Among the series of IG posts that showed up on his account on Tuesday, it was written: “It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right.”

Also posted: “F—- it. I don’t wanna play for the Raiders if that’s my HC. Or GM…I want Patrick Graham IVY League N—a.”

The Raiders are not practicing again until Wednesday in preparation for their season opener Sunday against the Broncos. They are coming off a three-day weekend break.

Efforts to reach the Raiders or Jones’ agent were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

