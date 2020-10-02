Clelin Ferrell stepping up in second year with Raiders

The No. 4 overall pick from the 2019 draft out of Clemson is having an impact beyond the stat sheet.

Vegas Nation's Adam Hill and Sam Gordon preview the Raiders second home game of the season taking place on Sunday against the Bills at Allegiant Stadium and Clelin Ferrell reflects on his first impressions of Hunter Renfrow at Clemson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) jumps into the end zone past Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and Las Vegas Raiders middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell hasn’t necessarily made a big splash in his second season as a pro. The No. 4 overall pick from the 2019 draft is however quietly turning into a formidable force at the line of scrimmage.

Ferrell ranks 14th among all edge defenders with a 74.7 overall grade on a 100-point scale from Pro Football Focus and is also 14th against the run with a 75.5 grade.

His final score of 62.3 last season ranked 76th out of 104 qualifying edge defenders as he tried to balance playing a familiar defensive end role with doing what was asked of him when the team moved him inside to tackle.

He did all that while trying to maintain his body through an illness that caused him to drop weight early in the season.

“It was a little bit of a learning curve,” Ferrell said. “I had a good rookie year. This year I feel like I’m going … to come into my own for sure.”

Coach Jon Gruden has noticed the improvement.

“He’s getting better,” Gruden said. “He’s playing next to new teammates and with a new defensive line coach. And he’s played against some good opponents so far. We know one thing with Ferrell: We’re going to get every ounce of energy he has.”

The next step is to finish off some of his pass-rush opportunities. Ferrell had 4.5 sacks last year and is still looking for his first this season. The team has just three sacks through three games in 2020.

Injury report

Rookie starting cornerback Damon Arnette was officially placed on injured reserve Friday and leads a lengthy list of Raiders not expected to play against the Bills.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards was officially listed as out on Friday’s injury report, with fellow rookie wideout Henry Ruggs earning a doubtful tag. Ruggs is not expected to play due to knee and hamstring injuries.

Right tackle Trent Brown is expected to miss his third consecutive game with a calf injury. He didn’t participate in any of the team’s three practice sessions this week.

“Getting closer. Getting closer. Getting closer,” Gruden said of Brown. “That’s all I can say. Can’t wait to see the big man come out and play right tackle for us. He’s a difference-maker and what people haven’t seen is how hard he has worked, but he is getting close. I think he’s doubtful for this game, but we are crossing our fingers.”

Gruden is hopeful Sam Young can return at right tackle after missing the last two games.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski, who has missed the last two games with a pectoral injury, got in a full practice on Friday. He is trending toward playing, though he is listed as questionable.

Safety Johnathan Abram also drew a questionable tag after a limited practice on Friday due to shoulder and thumb injuries.

Wide receiver Rico Gafford is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

“It’s tough anytime you lose a starter and we’ve lost five receivers, two right tackles and a left guard and a middle linebacker,” Gruden said. “Anytime you lose a starter. it’s a gut punch. But you got to take punches in this league if you’re going to survive.”

Roster moves

Safety Dallin Leavitt has been promoted to the Raiders’ active roster from the team’s practice squad. Leavitt was waived after being inactive for the opener and was re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

The special teams ace has appeared in 17 career games for the Raiders after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State in 2018.

Defensive end Breeland Speaks was signed to fill Leavitt’s spot on the practice squad. The 2018 second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs has appeared in 16 career games, including four starts with the Chiefs.

In addition to Arnette, defensive tackle Daniel Ross has been added to the injured reserve list.

