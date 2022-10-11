80°F
Raiders

Davante Adams apologizes for pushing cameraman after Raiders’ loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2022 - 9:33 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs s ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) before been called out of bounds during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a cameraman to the ground as Adams left the field after a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Adams was frustrated after he and receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other on a fourth-down pass attempt on the Raiders’ final offensive snap. They had the ball with a chance to win the game only to have the drive stall after an Adams reception down the sideline on third down was overturned.

As Adams approached the tunnel, a cameraman appeared to cross his path. Adams shoved him to the ground and was then escorted down the tunnel.

Adams spoke to reporters and gave a brief answer about the final play before turning his attention to the postgame incident.

“Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy who was running off the field,” Adams said. “He ran and jumped in front of me as I was coming off the field. I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and I think he ended up on the ground.

“So I want to say sorry to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams later took to Twitter to apologize again.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” he wrote. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

