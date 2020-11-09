Derek Carr brags about dunking skills after leap during game

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaped over a defender for a first down during Sunday’s 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after seeing a replay of a Los Angeles Chargers touchdown score that was later ruled an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Raiders won, 31-26. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Derek Carr was only somewhat joking when he expressed offense at the question.

“Can I dunk?” the Raiders quarterback repeated in disbelief. “The fact that’s a question is kind of offensive to me. Ask Khalil Mack. I can do it straight off the ground, no running start, I can go up there and dunk the ball. You give me a running start, I tell my guys every time we play basketball, just throw it up by the rim. I’ll find it.”

The discussion was triggered by Carr’s leap over a defender for a first down during Sunday’s 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Carr, listed at 6 feet 3 inches tall in the Raiders’ media guide, posted a photo captured at the peak of his jump on social media shortly after the game, and the Twitter memes started circulating almost immediately.

He was preparing for a football game, but Carr also had basketball on his mind during the week. The game took place a few miles from Staples Center and a block from the Los Angeles Lakers’ old home at the Forum, arenas where one of his favorite players became an NBA star.

“We’re in L.A.,” he said. “I’d be lying to you if I told you Kobe (the late Bryant) wasn’t on my mind this week. Coming to L.A., absolutely I was thinking about him.”

It was a historic day for the Raiders quarterback.

He threw two touchdown passes for the 47th time, surpassing Daryle Lamonica for most games with multiple passing scores in franchise history.

Making it a habit

The Raiders hadn’t recovered an opponent’s fumble this season until last week in Cleveland.

They did again Sunday when special teams captain Kyle Wilber fought for the ball at the bottom of a scrum after a muffed punt in the fourth quarter.

“It just shows you why he is a captain on this team,” coach Jon Gruden said. “That wasn’t an easy play.”

Streak snapped

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller was inactive Sunday because of an ankle injury, missing a game for the first time in his career.

He had started all 39 games since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft out of UCLA. He had played more than 1,900 consecutive snaps.

With right tackle Trent Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list and left guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve, the Raiders were missing three starting offensive linemen. Brandon Parker started at left tackle, and Sam Young played on the right side with Denzelle Good lining up at left guard.

Odds and ends

— Sunday was the first time the Raiders ran for touchdowns of more than 10 yards in the same game since 2017. Devontae Booker ran for one from 23 yards in the first quarter, and Josh Jacobs added a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

— Jacobs is now the franchise leader in rushing yards through a player’s first two seasons with 1,738, surpassing Marcus Allen’s 1,711 yards.

— The win improved the Raiders to 33-27-1 all time on the road against the Chargers.

— Las Vegas moved to 4-1 away from home, its most road wins through Week 9 since 2000.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.