Derek Carr issues statement on Carl Nassib

Derek Carr on teammate Carl Nassib, who on Monday became the first openly gay active player in the NFL: ”We always say we are a family in that Raider locker room, and we mean that too.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr trains during an NFL football minicamp at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After speaking privately to teammate Carl Nassib, who announced on Monday that he is gay, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has released a statement.

In a text to the Las Vegas Review, Carr said: “I have often said I love my teammates. I mean it. We always say we are a family in that Raider locker room, and we mean that too. I want to win a championship here with Carl and the rest of our teammates.”

