Raiders

Derek Carr issues statement on Carl Nassib

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 4:39 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr trains during an NFL football minicamp at Raiders headquarters i ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr trains during an NFL football minicamp at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After speaking privately to teammate Carl Nassib, who announced on Monday that he is gay, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has released a statement.

In a text to the Las Vegas Review, Carr said: “I have often said I love my teammates. I mean it. We always say we are a family in that Raider locker room, and we mean that too. I want to win a championship here with Carl and the rest of our teammates.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

