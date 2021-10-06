Derek Carr says ‘we’ll see them again’ after Joey Bosa’s comments

Raiders QB Derek Carr spoke for the first time Wednesday about comments made by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and questioned whether Bosa watched the same game Carr did.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown with Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the second half during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Two days after his toughness was questioned by an opponent, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was in a gone-but-not-forgotten sort of mood.

The Chicago Bears are coming to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and the Raiders need a bounce-back win, so it isn’t like Carr has a whole lot of time to dwell on what Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa had to say about him on Monday night.

On the other hand, with their paths crossing again in January in the regular-season finale — not to mention in the years ahead — Carr isn’t about to just completely forget what Bosa had to say.

“We’ll (see) them again,” Carr said.

It all goes back to Monday night after the Chargers beat the Raiders 28-14. During his postgame chat with reporters, Bosa implied that Carr is prone to get rattled after getting knocked around a little bit early in a game.

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said. “And you saw on Christian Covington’s sack. He was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player. But we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down.”

Carr addressed the comments for the first time on Wednesday and questioned whether Bosa watched the same game Carr did. His point being, he and the Raiders actually played better after getting roughed up by the Chargers early in the game.

“He’s entitled to that opinion, saying those things, but it’s almost like he watched the game in reverse,” Carr said. “The game that I watched, we came out and fought a little bit after they got after us a little bit upfront.”

Carr played his best football after getting sacked twice and constantly harassed over the first two quarters. In fact, he threw for 143 of his 196 total yards in the second half while throwing for two touchdowns.

That has actually been the trend for Carr and the Raiders throughout the season. They have started slow in three of their four games only to come alive later.

“I just don’t think he watched the game in the same order I did,” Carr said.

Carr also said the only opinions he cares about are those of his coaches and teammates.

Bosa’s comments did not go over well in the Raiders locker room, one of Carr’s teammates said. And that situation will make for an interesting rematch Jan. 9 when the Raiders host the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

For now, though, Carr’s teammates insist they are not dwelling on the matter.

“We don’t really pay much attention to it,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “It is what it is. They got their own feelings. They got the win and were feeling the way they were feeling. We really could care less. We’re worried about Chicago. They can think whatever they want. It’s not our issue.”

Nevertheless, Bosa’s comments won’t soon be forgotten.

“I just thought it was unfortunate that he’d even think to say it,” Carr said. “Maybe he was just trying to get under my skin. Which, he did piss me off. So good job for that. But that’s not a bad thing either.”

