Derek Carr takes dig at Raiders during Pro Bowl Games

When asked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark if he was ever that hot throwing the football with the Raiders, Derek Carr said: “Not that hot. That’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders competes in the Precision Passing event during the Pro Bowl Games skills events, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks with NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) of the Minnesota Vikings before the Pro Bowl Games skills events, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

Raiders veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched for the final two games and has played his last game with the franchise, apparently hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

Carr, throwing last, rallied the AFC to a victory over the NFC in the Precision Passing event of the skills competition at the Pro Bowl Games on Thursday at the Raiders’ facility.

Afterward, when asked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark if he was ever that hot throwing the football in Las Vegas, Carr said: “Not that hot. That’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

Each conference’s three quarterbacks took part in a one-minute accuracy challenge, with multiple robotic and drone targets worth one to five points, plus a long toss bucket worth 10 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.