55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders

Derek Carr takes dig at Raiders during Pro Bowl Games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 5:41 pm
 
AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders competes in the Precision Passing event ...
AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders competes in the Precision Passing event during the Pro Bowl Games skills events, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks with NFC quarterback Kirk Cousin ...
AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks with NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) of the Minnesota Vikings before the Pro Bowl Games skills events, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

Raiders veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched for the final two games and has played his last game with the franchise, apparently hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

Carr, throwing last, rallied the AFC to a victory over the NFC in the Precision Passing event of the skills competition at the Pro Bowl Games on Thursday at the Raiders’ facility.

Afterward, when asked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark if he was ever that hot throwing the football in Las Vegas, Carr said: “Not that hot. That’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

Each conference’s three quarterbacks took part in a one-minute accuracy challenge, with multiple robotic and drone targets worth one to five points, plus a long toss bucket worth 10 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Tom Brady’s retirement means Raiders must turn to other options
Tom Brady’s retirement means Raiders must turn to other options
2
Raiders, NFL excited for re-imagined Pro Bowl Games
Raiders, NFL excited for re-imagined Pro Bowl Games
3
Graney: Tom Brady was never the right answer for Raiders
Graney: Tom Brady was never the right answer for Raiders
4
Raiders’ All-Pro WR pining for his old QB
Raiders’ All-Pro WR pining for his old QB
5
Raiders’ dilemma: What if Derek Carr is seriously injured in Pro Bowl?
Raiders’ dilemma: What if Derek Carr is seriously injured in Pro Bowl?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) watches his punt during the second half of an NFL game against the D ...
4th Raiders player added to AFC Pro Bowl roster
By / RJ

Sunday’s victory by the Chiefs propelled punter AJ Cole into Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium, joining Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby.

More stories for you
Raiders, NFL excited for re-imagined Pro Bowl Games
Raiders, NFL excited for re-imagined Pro Bowl Games
4th Raiders player added to AFC Pro Bowl roster
4th Raiders player added to AFC Pro Bowl roster
Raiders report: DJ Turner prays for friend Damar Hamlin
Raiders report: DJ Turner prays for friend Damar Hamlin
Raiders discuss Damar Hamlin situation before preparing for Chiefs
Raiders discuss Damar Hamlin situation before preparing for Chiefs
With the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders take …
With the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders take …
Everything you need to know about 2023 Pro Bowl games, events
Everything you need to know about 2023 Pro Bowl games, events