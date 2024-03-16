Ex-Raiders quarterback finds job after being released

Jimmy Garoppolo struggled from the outset after signing with the Raiders in March 2023 and made only six starts before being benched for rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) smiles as he watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is returning to the NFC West.

Garoppolo, who played last season for the Raiders before being released Wednesday, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Rams on Friday. He will back up starter Matthew Stafford and try to get his career back on track under coach Sean McVay.

Garoppolo will miss the first two games of the season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

After agreeing to a three-year deal in March 2023 after spending six years with the 49ers, Garoppolo was expected to be the Raiders’ starter for multiple seasons. But there were red flags from the beginning, starting with a failed physical the day he was to sign his contract.

The issue was a foot injury he suffered in his final season with the 49ers that Raiders doctors determined required surgery. It was serious enough that the team added an amendment to the contract that put a hold on all financial obligations and provided an out if Garoppolo didn’t pass a physical and was cleared by doctors.

Garoppolo eventually passed his physical, but wasn’t cleared until the eve of training camp and didn’t look right from the moment he stepped onto the practice field. He began the season as the starter but struggled.

The Raiders went 3-3 in Garoppolo’s starts before he was replaced by rookie Aidan O’Connell.

“It was different than any injury I’ve had in the past,” Garoppolo said. “It was tough throughout training camp.”

Garoppolo’s benching coincided with the firing of coach Josh McDaniels, who pushed for Garoppolo’s signing.

By not playing in the final nine games, Garoppolo’s body finally had a chance to heal.

“We got to a good point where I started to not even notice it really the last couple months,” he said after the season. “Haven’t even thought about it. Rehab went well, and I finally feel like myself again. So that’s one positive to come out of this — not going into rehab or surgery this offseason.”

Garoppolo’s 2024 salary of $11.25 million was voided because of his PED violation, and the Raiders avoided paying him an $11.25 roster bonus that was to become guaranteed Sunday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.