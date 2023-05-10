Former Raider in agreement with Saints on new deal

Tight end Foster Moreau, who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is in agreement with Saints on a new contract.

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) gets tripped up by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau, who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, has reached an agreement with the Saints on a three-year, $12 million contract that includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives.

Moreau’s diagnosis was detected by Saints doctors during a routine physical in March as part of a free-agent visit with the Saints.

The former LSU standout, who grew up in New Orleans, is taking this season off to take care of his health.

Moreau played four seasons with the Raiders and had 91 catches for 1,107 yards,

