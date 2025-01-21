Former Raiders coach returns to NFL sidelines with Patriots

Former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is returning to the NFL. And he’s going to a team that’s plenty familiar to him.

McDaniels will become the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator, joining new coach Mike Vrabel’s staff. McDaniels had two celebrated stints in New England before being hired by the Raiders in 2022.

McDaniels, 48, was with the Patriots from 2001-08 and spent three of those seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. He returned to New England in 2012 after a disastrous 11-17 tenure as Broncos coach. McDaniels also spent a year as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2011.

McDaniels lasted less than two seasons with the Raiders before being fired Oct. 31, 2023. His final record with the team was 9-16.

Vrabel, 49, was hired by the Patriots on Jan. 12. He was a linebacker in New England from 2001-08 and got some snaps on offense as well.

McDaniels’ primary task with the Patriots will be developing quarterback Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Maye, 22, completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie.

