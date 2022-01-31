Fourth Raiders player added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

The third-year wide receiver joins linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole as the Raiders’ contingent in the game.

The Raiders have a fourth representative for next week’s Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who had been listed an alternate for the AFC team, has been named to the roster, the team confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

He will replace Keenan Allen of the Chargers, who will be unable to participate because of injury.

The third-year pro out of Clemson set career-highs with 103 catches, 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Raiders this season.

His first Pro Bowl appearance will happen at Allegiant Stadium, where the game will take place on Feb. 6. Renfrow is the first Raiders’ wide receiver to make the Pro Bowl since 2016.

Renfrow joins linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole as the Raiders’ contingent in the game.

The wide receiver also ranked fourth in the league with a 9.8-yard punt return average.

