Raiders News

Game official collapses in 1st half of Raiders-Ravens game

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer A ...
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2024 - 12:19 pm
 

BALTIMORE — A member of the sideline crew collapsed during the first half of the Raiders’ game against the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The official received CPR before being taken off the field on a stretcher. He was taken to a local hospital, according to the Ravens.

The game was delayed for just under 10 minutes as medical personnel attended to the official, who was part of the sideline chain gang crew. He was alert and responsive as he was being taken off the field.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

