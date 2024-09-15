Game official collapses in 1st half of Raiders-Ravens game

The Raiders’ game against the Ravens on Sunday was delayed for almost 10 minutes in the first half after a game official collapsed on the sideline.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

BALTIMORE — A member of the sideline crew collapsed during the first half of the Raiders’ game against the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The official received CPR before being taken off the field on a stretcher. He was taken to a local hospital, according to the Ravens.

A member of the chain gang crew collapsed. He was immediately attended to by medical personnel. Upon leaving the field, he was alert and responsive. He's being taken to a local hospital. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 15, 2024

The game was delayed for just under 10 minutes as medical personnel attended to the official, who was part of the sideline chain gang crew. He was alert and responsive as he was being taken off the field.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.