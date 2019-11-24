Grading the Raiders’ 34-3 loss to Jets

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs with the football as New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) looks on during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 34-3 loss to the Jets:

OFFENSE: F

Derek Carr was on the sideline before the fourth quarter began, his team getting trounced and backup quarterback Mike Glennon inserted to finish. Carr was 15-of-27 passing for 127 yards including a pick-six that bounced off wideout Tyrell Williams. Carr received zero help, with Williams, Derek Carrier, Hunter Renfrow and Jalen Richard all offering drops, those from Renfrow and Williams coming on third down. Nobody runs on the Jets, and rookie Josh Jacobs (10 carries, 34 yards) certainly didn’t. The Raiders managed just 208 total yards.

DEFENSE: D

Put it this way: This wasn’t the Sam Darnold who sees ghosts, but he sure made Oakland appear dead. The Jets quarterback carved up the Raiders, finishing 20-of-29 passing for 315 yards and two scores while also running for a touchdown. The Jets time and again beat the Raiders underneath against the zone. Missed tackles. Blown assignments. The Raiders offered little resistance, save a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit from rookie end Maxx Crosby.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Daniel Carlson has missed a field-goal attempt in three of the last four games, this time from 43 yards in the second quarter. AJ Cole even had a hand in the mistake-ridden defeat when the punter was flagged for unnecessary roughness while making a tackle out of bounds. Trevor Davis returned four kicks for 70 yards but seemed to run 170 to get there.

COACHING: F

National news broke in the first half, when Jon Gruden won his first challenge of the season on an incomplete pass. He would later challenge a fourth-down spot, lose that toss of a red flag and then have to explain afterward how his team was so deficient in every phase of such a critical game. “Really disappointed,” Gruden said. “We did not play well enough to win. If you’re not on your game, especially us, you’re in trouble. I take credit for all the things that went wrong.” Pretty big list, this.

— ED GRANEY