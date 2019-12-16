Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Jaguars

The fourth-quarter collapse was a terrible way to end the team’s stay in the Bay Area.

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson misses the first of two field goal attempts late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Jacksonville won the game 20-16. Holding the ball was the Raiders' A.J. Cole and at right is Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Michael Walker (13). (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND — Grading the Raiders’ 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

OFFENSE: D

The Raiders’ offense was just OK on Sunday, still displaying some glaring inefficiencies — particularly in the second half, during which the unit was shut out. After the Raiders’ first drive, they got solid field position and made it into Jacksonville territory but never were able to get the ball into the end zone again. Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked four times, which stalled drives.

DEFENSE: F

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden promised defensive changes, and they worked for three quarters. Quarterback Gardner Minshew had only 69 yards passing in the first half, as the Raiders held the Jaguars to just two first downs and 75 total yards. The Jaguars had only six first downs after three quarters. But the defense had a disastrous fourth quarter, allowing a pair of touchdowns — one of which came with just 34 seconds left that sealed the loss. Three good quarters weren’t good enough for a passing grade with the way this one ended.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Kicker Daniel Carlson was perfect on his first three field-goal attempts, but then he missed from 45-yards out with under two minutes to go. He actually had two tries at the field goal, because when he missed from 50 yards the Jaguars were flagged for running into the kicker. Punter A.J. Cole had three of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

COACHING: D

Gruden had a tough job getting the Raiders ready to play on an obviously emotional day for the club’s last home game in Oakland. That the Raiders were able to channel that emotion in the right way for three quarters speaks volumes about his leadership. But the fourth-quarter collapse was a terrible way to end the team’s tenure in the Bay Area.

