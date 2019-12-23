Grading the Raiders’ win over the Chargers

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed Sunday in a 24-17 win against the Chargers:

OFFENSE: A

Consider just three drives. The Raiders executed a perfect two-minute drill — 11 plays, 75 yards in 1:46 — to end the half and go up 14-7 on quarterback Derek Carr’s 3-yard run. They then opened the second half by amassing 8:49 of the clock and going 75 yards in 13 plays for a 21-7 cushion via DeAndre Washington’s 5-yard run. Finally, they ate up 7:36 of the clock to make it a two-score game by setting up Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field goal with 8:28 remaining. That’s efficiency to the highest degree. It also helped that rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (7-107-TD) returned from injury to post his first 100-yard career game — at any level.

DEFENSE: A

As in adversity, and how the Raiders overcame it. The injuries continue to pile up to the point Daryl Worley lined up at four positions Sunday. Lamarcus Joyner was lost with a calf injury and rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen was carted off the field and transported to the hospital with a neck injury, although team officials believe it isn’t overly serious. Still, the Raiders limited the Chargers to 284 total yards, including just 19 on the ground. Melvin Gordon managed just 10 yards on nine carries with two scores.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

It’s no secret that the rookie Carlson has been struggling with his job potentially in long-term jeopardy, but he received a huge boost in confidence by making the 48-yarder in the fourth quarter. Renfrow was solid returning punts, and AJ Cole averaged a net of 43.6 yards on five punts, dropping three inside the 20-yard line.

COACHING: A

Given how last week’s loss to Jacksonville played out in the final minutes of the final game in Oakland, Jon Gruden should be commended for having the Raiders ready from the jump Sunday. His team kept its slim playoff hopes alive by beating Los Angeles, despite the rash of injuries on both sides of the ball for the Raiders. “They played with a little more heart than us,” Gordon said.

