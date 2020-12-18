Gruden says QB Derek Carr is ‘50/50’ to play against Dolphins

The Raiders coach says the starting quarterback is sore, but it’s too early to make a determination on his availability for the Dec. 26 game.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is attended to by training staff after getting hurt scrambling in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is attended to by trainers after injuring his groin on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jon Gruden said Friday he is hoping to have his starting quarterback available when the Raiders return to action on Dec. 26.

Derek Carr left Thursday’s overtime loss to the Chargers in the first quarter after suffering a groin injury as he rolled to the right on a third-down play inside the Chargers’ 10-yard line.

Marcus Mariota saw his first action of the season in relief and nearly led the Raiders to a victory.

After the game, Gruden said he was unsure of the extent of Carr’s injury other than to say it must have been significant to keep the durable Carr out of such an important game.

Carr was still sore on Friday morning when he met with Gruden at the team facility.

The coach didn’t have much clarity on the quarterback’s status for their next game against the Miami Dolphins.

“There is a chance (Carr plays),” Gruden said. “Being conservative right now, I would say it’s 50/50.”

