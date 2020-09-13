Henry Ruggs injures knee, questionable to return for Raiders
The Raiders selected the speedy wide receiver in the first round of this year’s NFL draft.
Wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who was selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, injured a knee in the second quarter of his Raiders debut at Carolina.
The team announced at halftime that Ruggs was questionable to return against the Panthers.
Henry Ruggs III (knee) is questionable to return. #LVvsCAR
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020
Ruggs made quite an impact before getting injured with the Raiders wanting to make full use of his speed. He caught a 45-yard pass to set up the Raiders’ first touchdown. Overall, he had three catches for 55 yards and two rushes for 11 yards.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.