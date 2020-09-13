Henry Ruggs injures knee, questionable to return for Raiders

The Raiders selected the speedy wide receiver in the first round of this year’s NFL draft.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs with the football on a reverse from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks off the field with a trainer in the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who was selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, injured a knee in the second quarter of his Raiders debut at Carolina.

The team announced at halftime that Ruggs was questionable to return against the Panthers.

Henry Ruggs III (knee) is questionable to return. #LVvsCAR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020

Ruggs made quite an impact before getting injured with the Raiders wanting to make full use of his speed. He caught a 45-yard pass to set up the Raiders’ first touchdown. Overall, he had three catches for 55 yards and two rushes for 11 yards.

