How the Raiders quarterbacks fared on the 1st day of training camp

The Raiders’ two starting quarterback candidates both looked sharp during the team’s first practice of training camp in Costa Mesa, California.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) listens to a question during a media interview on the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass during the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass during the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Max Crosby (98) yells as he and the team warm up during the first day of Raiders first training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce believes the quarterback competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew will produce a clear-cut, obvious winner.

But there is a huge difference between one player seizing the starting job and the team having to settle for the best of bad options.

That means it’s worth noting that Minshew and O’Connell looked sharp Wednesday during the Raiders’ first practice of training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Especially after they both struggled during the team’s offseason program in May and June.

The Raiders want O’Connell and Minshew to make their decision as difficult as possible. The pair’s crisp play Wednesday, which included an impressive 11-on-11 period that featured touchdown throws from both players, set the perfect tone for a battle that could extend through the preseason.

It was just one day. But it was a step in the right direction.

“You try to earn it every day, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” O’Connell said.

Laying the groundwork

O’Connell, now in his second NFL season, started the Raiders’ final nine games last year.

He led the team to a 5-4 record in trying circumstances, taking over after coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi were fired.

That didn’t stop the Raiders from looking for an upgrade. They signed Minshew in free agency and attempted to trade up for Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels in the draft. The Raiders also considered Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. before he was selected eighth overall by the Falcons.

O’Connell was always going to have to fight for his starting job. He understands that.

“It’s a what have you done for me kind of business,” O’Connell said. “And so it’s important to come out here every day with the mentality that I’ve got to earn it.”

Competition nothing new

Both O’Connell and Minshew are used to competing for their spots.

O’Connell was buried so deep on the Purdue depth chart in college that he sometimes wonders why he stuck it out. He did not play for the Boilermakers his first two years on campus. He appeared in six games in 2019 and three in 2020 before claiming the full-time starting job his final two seasons.

Through it all, he just kept rolling with the punches. That prepared him for the fight he’s facing now.

“Obviously, this is a new challenge,” O’Connell said. “But that stuff is not totally new to me.”

The irony is O’Connell has found a kindred spirit in Minshew, who was forced to scratch and claw for every opportunity he’s received in college and the NFL.

Washington State often listed three quarterbacks at the top of its depth chart when Minshew was a senior. The guessing game kept even him in the dark.

“Every single game, it was Gardner Minshew or Trey Tinsley or Anthony Gordon,” said Minshew, laughing. “So like, it is what it is.”

Nothing changed in Minshew’s first five years in the NFL after he was drafted in the sixth round in 2019. He had to earn his roster spot at the beginning of every season, but still played his way onto the field. He’s started 37 NFL games, including 13 last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Minshew is hoping this year is no different. The Raiders, despite giving him a two-year, $25 million contract in March, promised him nothing except for the opportunity to compete.

“I really don’t listen to the press clippings. No offense,” Minshew said, chuckling. “Nah man, I’m just trying to get out here, get better and try to lead the team best I can. If I can lead this team to wins, I’ll be out there. If Aidan does it better, he’ll be out there.”

The two both started strong Wednesday. The Raiders hope it’s a sign of things to come.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X