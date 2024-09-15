93°F
How to watch Raiders-Ravens in NFL Week 2

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) points after a reception during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2024 - 7:00 pm
 

The Raiders travel across the country to face the Baltimore Ravens at 10 a.m. Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Despite a strong effort from the defense, the Raiders lost 22-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener. The rushing game was limited to 71 yards, and coach Antonio Pierce made a handful of questionable game-management decisions.

The Ravens (0-1) had extra time to prepare after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 on Sept. 5 when replay review overturned a touchdown on the final play. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 273 yards and a touchdown to go with 122 rushing yards.

Here’s how to watch the game:

Who: Raiders at Ravens

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

