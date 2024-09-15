How to watch Raiders-Ravens in NFL Week 2
The Raiders look for their first win of the season when they face the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. Here’s how to watch the game.
The Raiders travel across the country to face the Baltimore Ravens at 10 a.m. Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Despite a strong effort from the defense, the Raiders lost 22-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener. The rushing game was limited to 71 yards, and coach Antonio Pierce made a handful of questionable game-management decisions.
The Ravens (0-1) had extra time to prepare after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 on Sept. 5 when replay review overturned a touchdown on the final play. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 273 yards and a touchdown to go with 122 rushing yards.
Here’s how to watch the game:
Who: Raiders at Ravens
When: 10 a.m. Sunday
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
TV: CBS
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
