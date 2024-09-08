Raiders’ offense struggles in season-opening loss to AFC West rival

The Raiders didn’t score a touchdown after the first quarter and lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The field is empty before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mike Orozco of Los Angeles and a friend enjoy cigars in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of Banda Puro Zacatecas play in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A band plays as fans dance in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan sports Raiders tattoo on his calf before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A band plays as fans dance in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan holds a Kermit the Frog doll dressed as Patrick Mahomes in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans from both teams wander about in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seagulls enjoy the water outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans dance as Banda Puro Zacatecas plays in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans walk about outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans play beer pong in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan shows off his Raiders tattoo in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) takes off on a run and avoids a Los Angeles Chargers tackle during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) secures a catch over Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) soars past Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after a tackle with help by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) battles for a pass with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (36) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fumbles the ball after a big hit by Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) with defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) soars past Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after a tackle with help by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders lost their season opener 22-10 to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Running back J.K. Dobbins and rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey had touchdowns for Los Angeles, which trailed 7-6 at halftime in coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut.

Running back Alexander Mattison scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown in the first quarter. The Chargers recovered two fumbles on defense and also had an interception.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

