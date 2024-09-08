101°F
Raiders News

Raiders’ offense struggles in season-opening loss to AFC West rival

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) soars past Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins ...
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) soars past Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after a tackle with help by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fumbles the ball after a big hit by Raider ...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fumbles the ball after a big hit by Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) with defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) battles for a pass with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) battles for a pass with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (36) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) soars past Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins ...
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) soars past Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after a tackle with help by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) secures a catch over Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin Ja ...
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) secures a catch over Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) takes off on a run and avoids a Los Angeles Chargers t ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) takes off on a run and avoids a Los Angeles Chargers tackle during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A fan shows off his Raiders tattoo in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles ...
A fan shows off his Raiders tattoo in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans play beer pong in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an ...
Fans play beer pong in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans walk about outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL ...
Fans walk about outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans dance as Banda Puro Zacatecas plays in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los A ...
Fans dance as Banda Puro Zacatecas plays in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Seagulls enjoy the water outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers i ...
Seagulls enjoy the water outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans from both teams wander about in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles ...
Fans from both teams wander about in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A fan holds a Kermit the Frog doll dressed as Patrick Mahomes in the tailgate area before the R ...
A fan holds a Kermit the Frog doll dressed as Patrick Mahomes in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A band plays as fans dance in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Charger ...
A band plays as fans dance in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A fan sports Raiders tattoo on his calf before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an ...
A fan sports Raiders tattoo on his calf before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A band plays as fans dance in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Charger ...
A band plays as fans dance in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of Banda Puro Zacatecas play in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angel ...
Members of Banda Puro Zacatecas play in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mike Orozco of Los Angeles and a friend enjoy cigars in the tailgate area before the Raiders fa ...
Mike Orozco of Los Angeles and a friend enjoy cigars in the tailgate area before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The field is empty before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stad ...
The field is empty before the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2024 - 3:56 pm
 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders lost their season opener 22-10 to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Running back J.K. Dobbins and rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey had touchdowns for Los Angeles, which trailed 7-6 at halftime in coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut.

Running back Alexander Mattison scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown in the first quarter. The Chargers recovered two fumbles on defense and also had an interception.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

