Raiders’ offense struggles in season-opening loss to AFC West rival
The Raiders didn’t score a touchdown after the first quarter and lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders lost their season opener 22-10 to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Running back J.K. Dobbins and rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey had touchdowns for Los Angeles, which trailed 7-6 at halftime in coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut.
Running back Alexander Mattison scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown in the first quarter. The Chargers recovered two fumbles on defense and also had an interception.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
