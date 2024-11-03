How to watch Raiders vs. Bengals in NFL Week 9
The Raiders will try to snap a four-game losing skid when they face the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. Here’s how to watch the game.
The offense continued to sputter in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 that dropped the Raiders to 2-6. The offensive line remains banged up, and linebacker Robert Spillane is a game-time decision with a knee injury after not practicing all week.
The Bengals (3-5) are coming off a 37-17 home loss against Philadelphia and, much like the Raiders, are searching for consistency in the running game.
How to watch:
Who: Raiders at Bengals
When: 10 a.m. Sunday
Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Daryl Johnston, analyst)
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)
Line: Bengals -7, total 45
