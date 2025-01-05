47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 18

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) scrambles on a play during the first half of an NFL ga ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) scrambles on a play during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., left, and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with referees during the second half of an NFL g ...
What can the Raiders learn from the Chargers’ turnaround this year?
Vegas Nation Gameday — The Last Dance
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores past Raiders linebacker Robert Spill ...
Raiders-Chargers preview: Odds, players to watch and prediction
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders close out the season the way they started — by facing the Chargers. Kickoff is 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Los Angeles won the first meeting 22-10 on Sept. 8, as running back J.K. Dobbins finished with 135 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

The Raiders (4-12) beat the Saints 25-10 on the road their last time out and have won consecutive games for the first time all season.

The Chargers (10-6) have clinched a playoff spot and could rest several starters.

How to watch:

Who: Chargers at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Chargers -5, total 41

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Vegas Nation Gameday — The Last Dance
RJ

Dominic Lavoie and the Vegas Nation team get you prepared for the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

MORE STORIES