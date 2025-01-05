How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 18

The Raiders close out the season Sunday when they host the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.

What can the Raiders learn from the Chargers’ turnaround this year?

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) scrambles on a play during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders close out the season the way they started — by facing the Chargers. Kickoff is 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Los Angeles won the first meeting 22-10 on Sept. 8, as running back J.K. Dobbins finished with 135 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

The Raiders (4-12) beat the Saints 25-10 on the road their last time out and have won consecutive games for the first time all season.

The Chargers (10-6) have clinched a playoff spot and could rest several starters.

How to watch:

Who: Chargers at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Chargers -5, total 41

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.