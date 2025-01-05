How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 18
The Raiders close out the season Sunday when they host the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.
The Raiders close out the season the way they started — by facing the Chargers. Kickoff is 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Los Angeles won the first meeting 22-10 on Sept. 8, as running back J.K. Dobbins finished with 135 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
The Raiders (4-12) beat the Saints 25-10 on the road their last time out and have won consecutive games for the first time all season.
The Chargers (10-6) have clinched a playoff spot and could rest several starters.
How to watch:
Who: Chargers at Raiders
When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)
Line: Chargers -5, total 41
