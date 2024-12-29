61°F
Raiders extend winning streak to 2 as rookie sets NFL records

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a pass for a first down in front of New O ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a pass for a first down in front of New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, right, tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Amee ...
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, right, tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) short of the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws a pass during the first half of an NFL foo ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) runs from New Orleans Saints defenders during ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) runs from New Orleans Saints defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, reacts after a sack during the first hal ...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, reacts after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sideline during the first half of ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) scrambles up field during the first half of ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wi ...
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during the first h ...
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Officials separate players during the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orlean ...
Officials separate players during the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a pass during the first half of an NFL fo ...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints tight ...
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, right, talks with officials during the first half ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, right, talks with officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau catches a 30-yard touchdown pass during the first ha ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau catches a 30-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (50) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back ...
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (50) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) catches a 30-yard touchdown pass during the fir ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) catches a 30-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints ...
A fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs up field during the first half of an NFL f ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi watches from the sideline during the first h ...
New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre ...
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws a pass during the first half of an NFL foo ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a pass during the first half of an NFL fo ...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a pass during the first half of an NFL fo ...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs from New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario D ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs from New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NF ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Tyran ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a pass in front of New Orleans Saint ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a pass in front of New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker P ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after catching a 3-yard touchdown ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) throws a pass as he is pressured by Las Veg ...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) throws a pass as he is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) catches a pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders sa ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) catches a pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with teammate tight end Brock Bow ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with teammate tight end Brock Bowers (89) after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe celebrates with teammates after kicking a 34-yard f ...
New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe celebrates with teammates after kicking a 34-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts to a play during an NFL football ga ...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play during an NFL football game agains ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) jumps over Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moe ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) jumps over Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) looks to pass during an NFL football game a ...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) has the ball knocked out by Las Vegas Raiders s ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) has the ball knocked out by Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts to a play during an NFL football ga ...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after catching a 30-yard touchdown p ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after catching a 30-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) runs from New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) runs from New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints w ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs from New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann M ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs from New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (80) reaches for an incomplete pass over N ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (80) reaches for an incomplete pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and th ...
Fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divi ...
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) walks off the field after getting sacked du ...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) walks off the field after getting sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive en ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2024 - 1:14 pm
 

NEW ORLEANS — The Raiders, one week after snapping their 10-game losing streak, have their first two-game winning streak of the season.

The team defeated the Saints 25-10 at Caesars Superdome on Sunday despite dealing with travel issues Saturday. Tight end Brock Bowers had seven catches for 77 yards in the win, giving him 108 receptions for 1,144 yards on the season.

Bowers broke Mike Ditka’s NFL record for yards by a rookie tight end and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua’s record for most catches by any rookie. He also broke tight end Darren Waller’s record for the most receptions in a single season in franchise history.

Bowers’ performance helped power a Raiders offense that scored points six of its first eight drives. Kicker Daniel Carlson made all four of his field goal attempts, while wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker scored touchdowns off passes from quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was inactive for the Saints (5-11) for the third straight game due to a left hand injury. Rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler started in Carr’s stead and threw a touchdown and two interceptions.

Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah added 115 rushing yards on 20 carries for the Raiders (4-12).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

