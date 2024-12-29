Raiders extend winning streak to 2 as rookie sets NFL records
NEW ORLEANS — The Raiders, one week after snapping their 10-game losing streak, have their first two-game winning streak of the season.
The team defeated the Saints 25-10 at Caesars Superdome on Sunday despite dealing with travel issues Saturday. Tight end Brock Bowers had seven catches for 77 yards in the win, giving him 108 receptions for 1,144 yards on the season.
Bowers broke Mike Ditka’s NFL record for yards by a rookie tight end and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua’s record for most catches by any rookie. He also broke tight end Darren Waller’s record for the most receptions in a single season in franchise history.
Bowers’ performance helped power a Raiders offense that scored points six of its first eight drives. Kicker Daniel Carlson made all four of his field goal attempts, while wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker scored touchdowns off passes from quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was inactive for the Saints (5-11) for the third straight game due to a left hand injury. Rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler started in Carr’s stead and threw a touchdown and two interceptions.
Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah added 115 rushing yards on 20 carries for the Raiders (4-12).
