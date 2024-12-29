Raiders’ flight to New Orleans delayed by mechanical issues with plane
The Raiders faced a treacherous travel day to New Orleans on Saturday because of mechanical issues with their team plane. They will play the Saints on Sunday.
The team was scheduled to leave Las Vegas in the morning, but ended up not taking off until about 7 p.m. after the mechanical problems forced it to use a different plane.
The Raiders were expected to land in New Orleans at approximately 11:30 p.m. Central time. Kickoff for Sunday’s game against the Saints is noon.
The Raiders (3-12) are looking for their second consecutive win, while the Saints (5-10) have lost two straight. The Raiders are 1½-point favorites.
