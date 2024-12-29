48°F
Raiders News

Raiders’ flight to New Orleans delayed by mechanical issues with plane

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2024 - 8:06 pm
 

The Raiders faced a treacherous travel day to New Orleans on Saturday because of mechanical issues with their team plane.

The team was scheduled to leave Las Vegas in the morning, but ended up not taking off until about 7 p.m. after the mechanical problems forced it to use a different plane.

The Raiders were expected to land in New Orleans at approximately 11:30 p.m. Central time. Kickoff for Sunday’s game against the Saints is noon.

The Raiders (3-12) are looking for their second consecutive win, while the Saints (5-10) have lost two straight. The Raiders are 1½-point favorites.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

