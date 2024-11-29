How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 13

The Raiders will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when they face the Chiefs on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) exchange words during the second half of the NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders return after a short week to face the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The AFC West rivals met Oct. 27 and the Raiders lost 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders (2-9) will have a new starting quarterback after Gardner Minshew sustained a season-ending collarbone injury in Sunday’s 29-19 loss to the Broncos. Aidan O’Connell, who practiced for the first time this week after he fractured his thumb Oct. 20, will get the nod and try to end the team’s seven-game losing streak.

The Chiefs (10-1) held off a late rally from Carolina on Sunday and won 30-27 on Spencer Shrader’s 31-yard field goal as time expired.

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Chiefs

When: Noon Friday

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

TV: Prime Video, ABC (Al Michaels, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, analysts)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Chiefs -12½; total 42½

