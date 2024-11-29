How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 13
The Raiders will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when they face the Chiefs on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.
The Raiders return after a short week to face the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The AFC West rivals met Oct. 27 and the Raiders lost 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders (2-9) will have a new starting quarterback after Gardner Minshew sustained a season-ending collarbone injury in Sunday’s 29-19 loss to the Broncos. Aidan O’Connell, who practiced for the first time this week after he fractured his thumb Oct. 20, will get the nod and try to end the team’s seven-game losing streak.
The Chiefs (10-1) held off a late rally from Carolina on Sunday and won 30-27 on Spencer Shrader’s 31-yard field goal as time expired.
How to watch:
Who: Raiders at Chiefs
When: Noon Friday
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
TV: Prime Video, ABC (Al Michaels, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, analysts)
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)
Line: Chiefs -12½; total 42½
