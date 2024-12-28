How to watch Raiders vs. Saints in Week 17
The Raiders travel to New Orleans for a matchup against the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Here’s how to watch.
The Raiders look for their second straight victory when they meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr, released by the Raiders following the 2022 season, was ruled out and will not face his former club.
Aidan O’Connell was 24 of 38 passing for 257 yards and extended drives with his legs in the Raiders’ 19-14 win over Jacksonville on Dec. 22 that snapped a 10-game losing skid.
Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to start for the Saints, who are also without running back Alvin Kamara (groin).
How to watch:
Who: Raiders at Saints
When: 10 a.m. Sunday
Where: Caesars Superdome
TV: Fox (Adam Amin, play-by-play; Mark Sanchez, analyst)
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)
Line: Raiders -1½, total 37½
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.