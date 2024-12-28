How to watch Raiders vs. Saints in Week 17

The Raiders travel to New Orleans for a matchup against the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Here’s how to watch.

Betting favorite flips in Raiders-Saints game at New Orleans

3 things to know about Saints: Carr’s injury part of major collapse

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) gets hyped up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders look for their second straight victory when they meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr, released by the Raiders following the 2022 season, was ruled out and will not face his former club.

Aidan O’Connell was 24 of 38 passing for 257 yards and extended drives with his legs in the Raiders’ 19-14 win over Jacksonville on Dec. 22 that snapped a 10-game losing skid.

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to start for the Saints, who are also without running back Alvin Kamara (groin).

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Saints

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Caesars Superdome

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, play-by-play; Mark Sanchez, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Raiders -1½, total 37½

