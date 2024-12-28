60°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders vs. Saints in Week 17

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) gets hyped up before an NFL game against the Jacksonvil ...
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) gets hyped up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball during an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates after a play with defensive tac ...
3 things to know about Saints: Carr’s injury part of major collapse
Vegas Nation Gameday — A Pair of Wins Possible
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) before an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23 ...
Betting favorite flips in Raiders-Saints game at New Orleans
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2024 - 12:35 pm
 

The Raiders look for their second straight victory when they meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr, released by the Raiders following the 2022 season, was ruled out and will not face his former club.

Aidan O’Connell was 24 of 38 passing for 257 yards and extended drives with his legs in the Raiders’ 19-14 win over Jacksonville on Dec. 22 that snapped a 10-game losing skid.

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to start for the Saints, who are also without running back Alvin Kamara (groin).

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Saints

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Caesars Superdome

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, play-by-play; Mark Sanchez, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Raiders -1½, total 37½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Vegas Nation Gameday — A Pair of Wins Possible
RJ

Dominic Lavoie talks Derek Carr, Heidi Fang goes over numbers for Week 17 vs. the Saints, and Vinny Bonsignore discusses if a win is worth it for the Raiders.

 
NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Saints
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

MORE STORIES