How Twitter reacted during the Raiders’ victory
The Raiders opened their season with a 34-30 victory over Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This is how the game played out on Twitter throughout the day.
Pregame
In this together. pic.twitter.com/FyetFrj4m9
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020
First quarter
Incomplete deep ball to #Ruggs…better get used to hearing that one, #Raiders
— Anthony Silva (@anthonysilva77) September 13, 2020
The @Raiders stiffen up on defense – Littleton with two nice plays to help hold @Panthers to a field goal
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 13, 2020
“Cindy Gruden Tiger Woods” is the new “Omaha” #Raiders
— Winston (@dubcmd) September 13, 2020
The first touchdown in Las Vegas football history is on the board.
What a world. #Raiders
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 13, 2020
The first touchdown in Las Vegas Raiders history.@iAM_JoshJacobs punches it in. #LVvsCAR pic.twitter.com/sci08MuqMk
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020
The @Panthers offensive is winning the battle up front. @Raiders defensive line getting pushed around
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 13, 2020
Second quarter
Mike Mayock probably looking to ship off Brown… 21 mil a year to be out week 1 and most of camp plus missing time last year.. #Raiders. Hopefully he heals up soon
— Chris (@White_Guyyy23) September 13, 2020
This was the issue with the #Raiders offense last season….
Cant sputter in the redzone. Cant happen.
— Devon DeLeon (@DevonTDeLeon) September 13, 2020
NELSON CAUGHT IT?!!?!?!?!??!? #Raiders
— Faustino (@FrostyGambino) September 13, 2020
Maybe the best throw of Carr’s career, beautiful touch #Raiders
— Joe Belt (@ejbelt1) September 13, 2020
#Raiders not being able to get any pressure on one of the worst offensive lines in the league is not ideal.
— Kyle Hebel (@Hebel_theRebel) September 13, 2020
Third quarter
Some say it's still in the air.
What a boot from @DanielCarlson38 for his NFL career long. pic.twitter.com/Szl6nrXjma
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020
Josh Jacobs another #Raiders TD the offensive line imposed their will on that one.
— Paulie's Sleepers (@PauliesSleepers) September 13, 2020
Abram is EVERYWHERE. #Raiders #RaiderNation
— Andrew Shannon (@daSHANNIMAL) September 13, 2020
Fourth quarter
No need. #Raiders ridiculous defense never fails.
— Guilherme Abrantes (@gmabrantes7) September 13, 2020
Some questionable play-calling on the #Raiders last drive. Can’t constantly pound the ball into a loaded box.
— Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) September 13, 2020
This #Raiders defense….. Still the same….
— Junior Williams (@Jr_A_nightmare) September 13, 2020
Mood #Raiders https://t.co/3fjC6HuhuT
— Rae (@ariellerae_) September 13, 2020
Massive stop by Clelin Ferrell on 4th and inches won that game. Jacobs was pretty good too. #Raiders
— Matthew K Townsend (@TownoOfficial) September 13, 2020
It's beautiful. pic.twitter.com/g4QA2nnfCX
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020
Postgame
That one's for you, Las Vegas.#RaidersWin | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/pOGMj3Z150
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020
Drew Brees is going to carve the #raiders up next week on #MNF if we can’t pressure the QB
— DC out West (@raider1one) September 13, 2020
Real #Raiders fans don’t talk about the defense having some glaring issues after that win – you’re just grateful to get a week 1 win in the eastern time zone.
— Toby Harp (@harp_ta) September 13, 2020
By FAR, the biggest win for the #Raiders in the Vegas era. https://t.co/ap6IWuRnDd
— Grant Boone (@grantboone) September 13, 2020
If I'd have told you the biggest plays of the game would be a penalty on the *other* team and a #Raiders defensive stop, would you have believed me? Me neither.
— Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 13, 2020
The #Raiders will be better this season than many people expect. Talked about this months ago on the pod.
They weren't exactly put to the test by Carolina, but, my goodness, that ground game is
— Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) September 13, 2020
#Raiders got the win, but did you really think they’d cruise to the W even when they looked strong?
You know how this goes, they gotta make y’all sweat a little before a victory lap lol.
— Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) September 13, 2020