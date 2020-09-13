How Twitter reacted during the Raiders’ victory

The Raiders opened their season with a road victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

The Raiders opened their season with a 34-30 victory over Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This is how the game played out on Twitter throughout the day.

Pregame

In this together. pic.twitter.com/FyetFrj4m9 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020

First quarter

Incomplete deep ball to #Ruggs…better get used to hearing that one, #Raiders — Anthony Silva (@anthonysilva77) September 13, 2020

The @Raiders stiffen up on defense – Littleton with two nice plays to help hold @Panthers to a field goal — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 13, 2020

“Cindy Gruden Tiger Woods” is the new “Omaha” #Raiders — Winston (@dubcmd) September 13, 2020

The first touchdown in Las Vegas football history is on the board. What a world. #Raiders — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 13, 2020

The first touchdown in Las Vegas Raiders history.@iAM_JoshJacobs punches it in. #LVvsCAR pic.twitter.com/sci08MuqMk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020

The @Panthers offensive is winning the battle up front. @Raiders defensive line getting pushed around — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 13, 2020

Second quarter

Mike Mayock probably looking to ship off Brown… 21 mil a year to be out week 1 and most of camp plus missing time last year.. #Raiders. Hopefully he heals up soon — Chris (@White_Guyyy23) September 13, 2020

This was the issue with the #Raiders offense last season…. Cant sputter in the redzone. Cant happen. — Devon DeLeon (@DevonTDeLeon) September 13, 2020

Maybe the best throw of Carr’s career, beautiful touch #Raiders — Joe Belt (@ejbelt1) September 13, 2020

#Raiders not being able to get any pressure on one of the worst offensive lines in the league is not ideal. — Kyle Hebel (@Hebel_theRebel) September 13, 2020

Third quarter

Some say it's still in the air. What a boot from @DanielCarlson38 for his NFL career long. pic.twitter.com/Szl6nrXjma — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020

Josh Jacobs another #Raiders TD the offensive line imposed their will on that one. — Paulie's Sleepers (@PauliesSleepers) September 13, 2020

Fourth quarter

No need. #Raiders ridiculous defense never fails. — Guilherme Abrantes (@gmabrantes7) September 13, 2020

Some questionable play-calling on the #Raiders last drive. Can’t constantly pound the ball into a loaded box. — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) September 13, 2020

This #Raiders defense….. Still the same…. — Junior Williams (@Jr_A_nightmare) September 13, 2020

Massive stop by Clelin Ferrell on 4th and inches won that game. Jacobs was pretty good too. #Raiders — Matthew K Townsend (@TownoOfficial) September 13, 2020

Postgame

Drew Brees is going to carve the #raiders up next week on #MNF if we can’t pressure the QB — DC out West (@raider1one) September 13, 2020

Real #Raiders fans don’t talk about the defense having some glaring issues after that win – you’re just grateful to get a week 1 win in the eastern time zone. — Toby Harp (@harp_ta) September 13, 2020

By FAR, the biggest win for the #Raiders in the Vegas era. https://t.co/ap6IWuRnDd — Grant Boone (@grantboone) September 13, 2020

If I'd have told you the biggest plays of the game would be a penalty on the *other* team and a #Raiders defensive stop, would you have believed me? Me neither. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 13, 2020

The #Raiders will be better this season than many people expect. Talked about this months ago on the pod. They weren't exactly put to the test by Carolina, but, my goodness, that ground game is — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) September 13, 2020