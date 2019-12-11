Johnathan Abram partners with United Way Bay Area for community event

Christmas is coming and Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram partnered with the United Way Bay Area to spread some holiday cheer.

Raiders rookie safety joined United Way Bay Area to give back to the community this holiday season at their Winter Wonderland event.

UNION CITY, Calif. — Christmas is coming and Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram partnered with the United Way Bay Area to spread some holiday cheer.

On Tuesday evening, Abram attended the fourth annual Winter Wonderland event created in collaboration with United Way Bay Area’s SparkPoint and Emerging Leaders. As families spent time creating holiday decorations and arts and crafts, Abram spent time taking pictures, visiting with families and being his generally cheerful self.

Abram said the event was important to him because even as the Raiders are preparing to move to Las Vegas, the Oakland community has been nothing but supportive of him throughout the season.

And as a gesture to show his gratitude, Abram gave away tickets to Sunday’s final game at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to a single mother and her children who had never been to a Raiders game.

For more on Abram and the event, check out this week’s one-on-one interview.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.