Raiders

Jon Gruden says dealing with coronavirus ‘wasn’t pleasant’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 2:00 pm
 

Raiders coach Jon Gruden stunned the media during his postgame videoconference Monday night by casually dropping the news that he had the coronavirus this year.

He wasn’t interested in elaborating Tuesday, a day after the Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium with a 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

“I don’t want to get into it,” he said. “It wasn’t pleasant.”

Gruden expressed frustration with reporting from the NFL Network in early August that he and assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia had pulled a prank by telling the team Gruden had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It was reported that I made up that I had the virus, and it really ticked me off because I would never do something like that,” Gruden said. “It’s a very serious matter, and obviously I’m sensitive about it.”

Gruden could be facing a fine from the NFL for violations of mask protocols that have been picked up by TV cameras the past two weeks. He said he would try harder to follow regulations.

Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Denver’s Vic Fangio and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan each was fined $100,000 for not wearing masks during games.

Gruden declined to elaborate on specifics of his illness. He didn’t say when he was diagnosed, but a report said it was shortly before training camp.

“It was a tough ordeal, that’s for sure,” he said Tuesday. “Just like everybody else that’s had it.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

