Josh Jacobs, Devontae Booker lead charge in Raiders’ ground attack

Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker each ran for two touchdowns and combined for 193 of the Raiders’ 203 rushing yards in a 37-12 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs with the football against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) is unable to catch the ball as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) defends during the third quarter of an NFL football game, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38), center, celebrates his second interception of Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, not pictured, with the defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has played Denver twice in his young career and run for two touchdowns both times.

He wasn’t alone Sunday in the Raiders’ 37-12 victory over the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Backfield mate Devontae Booker, who spent the first four years of his career in Denver, also ran for two scores as the Raiders racked up 203 rushing yards.

“I don’t think it’s about Denver,” Jacobs said of his four touchdowns against the Broncos. “It’s more about the mindset we have about it being a rivalry game. We know what this game means to the franchise, so we just come out and play a little bit harder.”

Jacobs, who missed the 2019 season finale against the Broncos with an injury, had his second 100-yard game of this season and averaged more than 5 yards per carry for the first time, finishing with 112 yards on 21 carries.

The 2019 first-round pick out of Alabama had a 24-yard carry in the first half, his longest tote of the season. It was his third career game of 100-plus rushing yards with two or more touchdowns, matching Bo Jackson and Darren McFadden and trailing only Marcus Allen at five in franchise history.

Booker, who has emerged as a solid complement to Jacobs, had 16 carries for 81 yards. It was revenge against a Broncos team that largely marginalized him as a ball carrier in the last three years after a solid rookie season.

“It felt really good to go out there and beat these guys,” Booker said. “It started off slow at the beginning, but we executed in the second half and pounded it down their throat. It feels great when they’re calling out your runs, and they know it’s going to be a run, and you keep getting positive yards every play.

“I had a lot of old teammates talking to me on the field, but it was just another game to me.”

Jacobs directed a tweet at Booker after the game, saying “This one’s for you.”

The dual threat inspired the rest of the team, as the Raiders scored four rushing touchdowns for the first time since Sept. 25, 2011, against the New York Jets.

“When you watch Josh Jacobs have a big run, it energizes the whole sideline,” linebacker Nicolas Morrow said. “It’s huge to watch our offense grind the ball like that.”

Sunday was the second time in franchise history that two running backs surpassed 80 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. The other time was Tyrone Wheatley and Napoleon Kaufman in 1999.

Streak continues

Derek Carr threw for just 154 yards, as the defense and ground game carried the Raiders to their third straight victory.

More important, he didn’t throw an interception.

That’s nine straight games against the Broncos in which Carr has not throw an interception, dating to a 16-10 loss in Oakland on Oct. 11, 2015.

Carr had at least one in each of his first three games against Denver.

Welcome back

Rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards secured his only target for a 16-yard gain.

The reception was his first since he caught two passes in a Sept. 27 loss at New England.

The third-round pick out of South Carolina missed four games with foot and ankle injuries. He returned last week, but played one snap and was not targeted.

Edwards has caught six of seven targets this season for 115 yards.

Hero loses cape

Second-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson was the hero of last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers when he broke up passes in the end zone on the final two plays.

He got an early shower Sunday.

Johnson was ejected early in the fourth quarter, along with Denver receiver Tim Patrick.

Patrick appeared to throw a punch at Johnathan Abram after Abram delivered a shove following a play. Johnson then retaliated with a right hand that connected on Patrick’s helmet.

Both players could face NFL discipline.

