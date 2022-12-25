Josh Jacobs rips game plan after another Raiders’ loss

“To win these games … in the cold, you’ve got to run the ball. That’s a factor on everybody involved from top to bottom,” Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH — After the Raiders’ 13-10 loss to the Steelers on Saturday night, one that followed the same script that so many others have followed with self-inflicted wounds, Josh Jacobs had seen enough.

As the Raiders’ Pro Bowl running back stood in front of his locker at Acrisure Stadium, he emotionally laid it on the line about a season that turned sideways with the Raiders’ inability to learn from their mistakes.

He was especially referring to an offense that squandered a handful of opportunities, just as it has done time and again during a 6-9 season.

“Yeah, man, it’s bull … for real. I mean it’s bull …,” Jacobs said. “And it’s on us. Everybody wants to talk about the defense, but they made the stops when they were supposed to. We gotta help them out. And I’m tired of saying we gotta help them out. It’s just frustrating.”

Part of Jacobs’ frustration was the inability — and sometimes indifference — to run the ball. Jacobs, the NFL’s leading rusher entering the game, carried the ball 15 times for 44 yards. Not included was a 36-yard gain that was called back because of a face-mask penalty on tight end Foster Moreau.

“We still had opportunities to make plays.” Jacobs said, “I feel like, in times where we were close and we felt like we were going to get a big one, we went away from it (the run).”

The frigid conditions seemed conducive to running the ball. And the lead the Raiders had throughout the game seemed ideal for a ground attack.

“To win these games, especially at the end of the stretch, especially when you’re up against a team like this, in the cold, you’ve got to run the ball,” Jacobs said. “That’s a factor on everybody involved from top to bottom.”

Bottom line, Jacobs was angry at another loss in which the Raiders were their worst enemies. It’s been a theme for far too long.

“I’m tired of dealing with this,” he said. “Every day I come here I bust my (butt). I see the guys bust their (butt). And the result is not there. And, you know for me, the last four years, the result has not been there. And, quite frankly, I don’t know what else to do.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.