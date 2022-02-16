Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders

The Raiders haven’t announced coach Josh McDaniels’ assistants, but here’s a look at what he’s done since being hired two weeks ago as he works toward completing his staff.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders haven’t announced coach Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff, but here’s a look at what he’s done since being hired two weeks ago. He still has other positions to fill.

Mick Lombardi

Offensive coordinator

The 33-year-old Lombardi, son of longtime NFL executive Mike Lombardi, was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach last season and played a major role in their red zone planning. New England was seventh in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage — an area in which the Raiders have faltered badly the past two seasons.

McDaniels is expected to oversee the offense and be the primary play-caller, but Lombardi will be heavily involved.

Carmen Bricillo

Offensive line coach

Bricillo, 45, has coached just two seasons in the NFL — both with the Patriots — and was most recently New England’s co-offensive line coach. The jump to solely overseeing the Raiders’ offensive line is a bit of a leap, but he has college experience at Duquesne and Youngstown State in coaching offensive lines.

Edgar Bennett

Wide receiver coach

Bennett, 53, is the lone holdover from last season’s staff. The job he did in helping the Raiders overcome the loss of Henry Ruggs and the development of Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones and Brian Edwards played a major part in being retained. Bennett interviewed in January for the Bills’ offensive coordinator position, so he is clearly on the radar for an eventual promotion.

Bo Hardegree

Quarterbacks coach

Hardegree, 37, has been coaching since 2008. He was an offensive assistant in New England last season, but he coached the quarterbacks in Miami from 2016 to 2018, so he has experience in that role. His ability to be the liaison between McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr will be an important component.

Patrick Graham

Defensive coordinator

Prying Graham, 43, away from the Giants, where he was defensive coordinator the past two seasons, was a coup for the Raiders. He was a finalist for the Vikings’ head coach position.

Graham is a proponent of building schemes and alignments that fit the opponent and situation, so expect plenty of versatility and adaptability with the Raiders. The Giants were fifth in the NFL in the red zone last season; the Raiders were last.

Antonio Pierce

Linebackers coach

A former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl champion linebacker, Pierce, 43, is the latest addition to the staff. He spent four seasons as the head coach at Southern California high school powerhouse Long Beach Poly before joining Arizona State as a defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator in 2018. He was promoted to defensive coordinator and associate head coach in 2021.

Chris Ash

Defensive backs coach

The Raiders went heavy in experience in adding Ash, a longtime defensive coach and former head coach of Rutgers. The 48-year-old spent last season with the Jaguars, but in the previous 10 years, he spent nine seasons as a college defensive coordinator or head coach.

Jason Simmons

Secondary coach

Simmons, 45, played 10 years in the NFL with the Steelers and Texans and has been coaching in the NFL since 2011, most recently as the defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach of the Panthers. His experience playing safety probably means he will focus on that position, with Ash overseeing the cornerbacks.

Rob Ryan

Senior defensive assistant

This is a page out of the Bill Belichick and Nick Saban method of finding roles for experienced coaches to tap into their expertise. Ryan, 59, has been the defensive coordinator for five NFL teams.

Tom McMahon

Special teams coordinator

McMahon, 52, has a wealth of experience, spending the past 16 years coaching special teams for the Rams, Chiefs, Colts and Broncos. Replacing Rich Bisaccia will be no easy task.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.