Josh McDaniels: Raiders haven’t played ‘best football yet’

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tries to speak to head coach Josh McDaniels during the second half of an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

SARASOTA, Fla. — The apologetic tone the Raiders took after an embarrassing 24-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday was replaced by a more pragmatic one by the time they woke up in Sarasota Monday morning.

What happened the day before was unacceptable and embarrassing, to say the least. A day later, it was time to move on from it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“If you coach or play long enough, you’re going to have one or two of these,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “If you let it affect you longer than it should, then that’s shame on you. There’s a lot of teams that go through this. Nobody likes it. Sometimes it can be a learning experience that you look back on and say, man, we needed that. That set us straight and really taught us a lot of hard lessons.”

The Raiders (2-5) will practice this week in Sarasota before playing the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.

From this point on, the Raiders face near-must-win situations every week.

“It’s a long year. I believe we haven’t reached our best football yet,” McDaniels said. “It’s going to take work and progress and improvement in order to do that. There’s so many games and so much football left to be played. There’s a lot of things we need to do better. We need to coach and play better to earn better results.”

