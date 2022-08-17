Key players return to Raiders practice

Tight end Darren Waller and cornerback Trayvon Mullen both participated in the outdoor session at the team facility in Henderson.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) runs during practice at Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Two key players returned to the practice field for the Raiders on Wednesday morning.

Mullen has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since the start of training camp and was on the field for the first time.

Waller last practiced on July 30 with what has been reported as a minor hamstring injury.

Defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Johnathan Hankins also returned from the PUP list and practiced with their teammates for the first time in training camp.

