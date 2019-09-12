Mahomes, Chiefs offense will challenge Raiders defense

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have plenty of offensive weapons they can use to attack a defense.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sheds a tackle by Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the first half of an NFL game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders will catch a break by not facing star Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Sunday’s game. He bruised his sternum last week in the Chiefs’ 40-26 season-opening win over Jacksonville.

But 2018 MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid still have plenty of offensive weapons they can use to attack a defense.

“They’ve got some good skill guys. Obviously, the quarterback’s a good player,” Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. “They’ve got a unique style, some runs, pass concepts that challenge your coverages.”

Widely regarded as the best young quarterback in the league, Mahomes won the MVP award last year by throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the AFC Championship game.

He picked up right where he left off last week, completing 76 percent of his passes against the Jaguars for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s always striving to make his game better than what it is,” Reid said. “Because he’s wired that way, that’ll drive him throughout his career.”

Without Hill, Mahomes’ primary target at wide receiver is Sammy Watkins. He reeled in eight catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Watkins has always had loads of potential, but for one reason or another has never quite unlocked it.

But after battling injury in 2018, Watkins is healthy to begin this season — and it shows.

“Just to be able to get back in the swing healthy and not having to rehab to get yourself ready to play, I think, was such a big thing for him,” Reid said. “He wants to be an expert on every route — that’s just how he’s wired.”

The Raiders are likely to have cornerback Gareon Conley playing against the Chiefs, despite him leaving Week 1’s game against the Denver Broncos on a stretcher. The Raiders will need him to defend against Watkins and the rest of the talented wide receiving corps.

But the Raiders won’t have safety Johnathan Abram, who will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his left shoulder. That’s particularly significant for Sunday’s matchup, which also will feature tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce has a history of putting up strong performances against the Raiders. In last year’s matchup at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, Kelce caught 12 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-33.

Guenther said the Raiders will have to adjust without Abram roaming the defensive backfield.

“We’re going to miss him. The next guy, I always tell them, has to step up and the standards stay the same,” Guenther said. “You’re going to see multiple guys out there.”

Among the skill players for the Chiefs, Watkins and Kelce are the headliners. But even those playing a supporting role can make an explosive play.

Against the Jaguars, running back LeSean McCoy rushed just 10 times but still had 81 yards. Speedy wide receiver Mecole Hardman, a rookie who was a second-round pick, had only one target in last week’s game. But especially with Hill sidelined, Hardman could be a bigger part of the game plan.

“I’m big on next guy up. We’ve done that over the years, so I expect the next guy to step up and play,” Reid said. “Nobody’s alike, but most of the guys at this level have strengths, so you play to their strengths.”

