Marc Badain resigns as Raiders president

Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain speaks during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Raiders’ president Marc Badain has resigned from his position, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Dan Ventrelle will assume the role on an interim basis.

Badain played an instrumental role in the team’s move to Las Vegas and the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

He told the Review-Journal Monday afternoon that after leading the lengthy effort to get the team’s new state-of-the-art venue approved, built and opened in Las Vegas, that it was the right time to move on.

“Now that the project is complete it is time for me to focus on my family and look ahead to new pursuits,” Badain said. “I am forever grateful to (Mark Davis) for his unwavering support and friendship.”

The process that led up to Allegiant Stadium becoming a reality is a lasting symbol of what Badain leaves behind with the organization after three decades.

“The successful construction and operation of Allegiant Stadium has been unequivocally the most challenging part of my 30 years with the organization,” Badain said. “Seeing it through to the end has been rewarding beyond measure. Together the Raiders and Las Vegas accomplished what seemed impossible.”

Badain started with the team as a training camp intern in 1991 and worked his way up to president starting in 2015.

“I am forever grateful to (Davis) for his unwavering support and friendship,” Badain said. “I wish him and the Raider family the best. I will always feel a part of the team because everyone knows. … Once A Raider Always A Raider.”

In a phone call with the Review-Journal, Davis added the decision was solely made by Badain. He said Badain will remain a friend for life.

“It’s not up to me to talk about another’s resignation,” Davis said. “That’s not fair. It was his decision. It was not something I wanted. It ends (in friendship), absolutely. No question. I’m so grateful for everything he has done for us.”

In a statement, Davis thanked Badain for his three decades with the organiation.

“Today, I have accepted Marc Badain’s resignation as president of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Davis said.“Marc has been an integral part of the Raider family for 30 years. Rising from a training camp driver to president of the entire organization. His efforts in helping to build the most magnificent stadium in the sports and entertainment capital of the world will never be forgotten. I wish Marc, his wife Amy, daughter Ali and sons Bernie and Zach all the best in whatever the future holds.”

Ventrelle has been with the organization for 17 years, currently serving as executive vice president and general counsel.

“He has been a primary part of the stadium project from its inception,” Davis added. “A liaison with state and local officials, a lead negotiator on football matters and a leader on the business staff.

His experience on both the football and business sides of the organization make him the best choice to lead the Raiders organization at this time. The greatness of the Raiders is in its future and the future starts now.”

